One Day Only site crashes with crazy 100% off deals

One Day Only, the super discount online retail store, thought they'd take it to the next level this Black Friday with 100% deals. Unsurprisingly, as the frenzy began, their servers crashed.

Injuries in the course of Black Friday are not unusual, although they are normally reserved for those who go all out in the store and end up knocking another person out.

This year because of COVID-19 this battle was taken online, with online retailers seeing the biggest wave of consumers.

As a result, online retailers saw they needed to step up their game to compete with each other. In the case of One Day Only they took it to a totally new level.

How 100% off worked

One Day Only advertised that some of their products would be 100% off and customers would only pay for delivery.

These items were select and limited, but it was a clever way to entice people to their store. If they didn't get a free item, or were already paying for delivery, it is likely they would add something else to the cart.

Servers will always fail you

As happens with almost all retailers, the huge influx of users to the site meant the servers took strain and eventually gave in.

On their Twitter page, One Day Only explained that their developers are on the job but in the meantime those wanting to shop should rather do it through their app.

The 100% off deals are still running, but you have to download the app to get them.