Office 365 will soon tell you more about the threats in your inbox

Microsoft has revealed new details on a number of planned updates for Office 365 that will provide organizations with additional information regarding the spam emails and other threats in their inboxes.

In a post on its Microsoft 365 roadmap, the software giant laid out its plans for improvements to Office 365 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) that will be released in Q3 of this year.

The first of these is the addition of a spam verdict within Threat Explorer so that customers will be able to identify if an email is “Malware, Phish or Spam”. Microsoft also plans to add a Threat Type Filter for All Email View so that customers can look at all of their emails at once and filter out the malicious ones.

Email threats

In order to provide organizations with more information about their emails, Microsoft will introduce additional actions to identify if post delivery actions like Exchange Online's zero-hour auto-purge (ZAP) or Manual Remediation were applied to an email.

When it comes to where emails originate from, the company will update the delivery location of emails to show both the original and the latest delivery location. At the same time, Microsoft will also update the email timeline to make it simpler and show more details about post delivery events such as ZAP.

In a separate entry to its Microsoft 365 roadmap, the software giant said that it will be extending Top Targeted Users to Phish and all Email. This will help organizations better understand which employees receive the most threats via email so that they can better educate them when it comes to best practices for email security. Customers will even be able to export their list of Top Targeted Users for offline analysis.

These enhancements to Office 365 will roll out during Q3 of this year and Microsoft plans to make the generally available for all customers with an Advanced Threat Protection plan.

