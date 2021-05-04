Office 365 down: Some apps not working for users

Microsoft Office 365 appears to be suffering an outage, with some users unable to log into the full range of applications.

According to data from DownDetector, issues began at roughly 8am ET/1pm BST, predominantly affecting customers in the United States.

Currently, the Microsoft status portal is reporting no issues whatsover, but the company has acknowledged the problem via Twitter.

"We're investigating an issue with Power Apps," the company told one user, via the Microsoft 365 Status account.

Users have taken to both Twitter and DownDetector to report problems logging into PowerApps, Microsoft's suite of application developement services.

However, there is little indication that other Office 365 services are affected at this time.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as we get it....