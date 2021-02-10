Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti stock woes could get a lot worse, with Inno3D reportedly dropping models

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti models have reportedly been discontinued by graphics card maker Inno3D, casting further doubt on the stock situation regarding the Ampere GPU.

VideoCardz reports that Dutch retailer Azerty has been told that Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 models (as well as RTX 3070 Twin X2 versions) have been ditched, passing that message on to customers who had pre-ordered these products.

Note that this is just that – an unconfirmed report, based on an email shared by a Tweakers forum member (highlighted on Reddit by AidenVennis).

Azerty says: “We have just received a disappointing message from the manufacturer about the ordered Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 video card.

“Unfortunately, lnno3D reported this morning that the Twin X2 series of the 3060 and 3070 have been discontinued immediately and the cards will therefore no longer be delivered, they will also will not supply a successor or replacement, given that the demand for the other 3060 cards cannot be met at this time.”

Shake that salt liberally all over the place, but still, this sounds like a worrying development.

OC, or not OC?

What isn’t clear, as VideoCardz observes, is whether all models of Inno3D’s 3060 Ti are canceled, or whether the Twin X2 OC (overclocked) variants may still be in the pipeline. The theory being that the graphics card maker (and possibly others) has chosen to focus on the more expensive model where the greater profit margin lies, and due to the scarcity of GPU stock, has simply given up on producing the base variant of the 3060 Ti. All that’s guesswork, of course, but it makes some sense.

The Twin X2 and Twin X2 OC models of Inno3D’s RTX 3060 Ti are still listed on the manufacturer’s website at the time of writing (alongside the still unreleased RTX 3060 versions, it should be noted).

There are other reports floating around on Reddit, such as one from a large Western European retailer which points to poor availability of the RTX 3060 Ti. According to that retailer, Alternate, Nvidia’s GPU supply will continue to worsen throughout the first quarter of 2021, and RTX 3060 Ti and 3080 GPUs will be in “very little supply”.

The picture for RTX 3070 and 3090 models is slightly brighter, as they will be “delivered in small quantities”, but that still doesn’t sound very optimistic (there are apparently fewer outstanding customer orders for these latter cards with this retailer).

With the vanilla RTX 3060 purportedly about to go on sale later in February – this graphics card has actually been spotted in a store already – it’s not clear what stock levels we can expect with these GPUs, but given the overall picture painted here, we’re not holding our breath.