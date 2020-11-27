Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti GPU listings pop up all over the place – with surprising prices

Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti has been the subject of a load of leaks and multiple sightings online, and now we have a bunch of retailers in Europe jumping the gun and accidentally (or indeed, perhaps not so mistakenly in some cases) listing the GPU complete with pricing.

Although it has to be said, as VideoCardz, which flagged this up, points out, the pricing is a bit all over the place – surprisingly so.

A whole host of listings come from a Latvian retailer (Dateks), with prices for third-party 3060 Ti graphics cards ranging from €502 up to €592 (ouch on the latter, which is the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Aorus Master).

What casts a whole heap of doubt on the accuracy here, however, is that Gigabyte’s Eagle OC (overclocked) model is cheaper than the vanilla Eagle card, which can’t be right – so take the other prices with a huge dose of salt.

There are other retailers who have posted pre-release prices – and at this point, we are assuming that the rumored December 2 launch date for the 3060 Ti is correct, particularly as a Scan UK listing for Gigabyte’s Eagle card is clearly an accidental slipup, as it states ‘NDA 2/12’ (in other words, subject to a nondisclosure agreement until December 2 – that listing has now been pulled down, unsurprisingly).

Scan didn’t list a price with this mistaken product entry, but several Spanish retailers did, including one which pegged that Gigabyte Eagle RTX 3060 Ti at €483, and a Portuguese retailer listed the OC version of that card at €525.

Rough indication

Most of the prices are clustered around the €500 mark or just above, so that does give us at least some indication of what to expect. That’s around $600, £450 or AU$800, if you’re curious, although a direct currency translation doesn’t mean much when it comes to hardware asking prices, of course.

Remember that these are third-party cards, some of which are considerably beefed up and therefore more expensive than Nvidia’s own RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition, which is expected to retail at $499. Of course, that’s just the rumored price, and indeed everything around the RTX 3060 Ti remains speculation, strictly speaking.

Although given the sheer weight of all the rumors now whirling around, it would at this point be a major shock if Nvidia isn’t about to unleash this graphics card. Still, you never know until it actually happens…

The rumor mill believes that the RTX 3060 Ti will come pretty close to the RTX 3070 in terms of performance, and another leak points to it outdoing the last-gen RTX 2080 Super. Although all this will mean little if you can’t actually buy the thing, as has been the case with Nvidia’s previous Ampere launches.