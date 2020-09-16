Nvidia RTX 3000 Titan with 48GB of GDDR6x could battle AMD’s ‘Biggest Navi’ in epic 2021 GPU war

While Nvidia has just unveiled its RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070 graphics cards, and AMD is gearing up to show us more about its Radeon RX 6000 Series of GPUs – which were known as ‘Big Navi’ – it looks like an epic clash of GPUs could happen in 2021, with rumors that AMD will release an even more powerful ‘Biggest Navi’ card, and Nvidia will counter with its RTX 3000 Titan.

As we’ve recently heard, the upcoming AMD ‘Big Navi’ GPU may not be able to match the performance of the Nvidia RTX 3080, but the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel is claiming that it won’t be AMD’s high-end GPU, and the company is in fact planning on releasing a ‘Biggest Navi’ card in early 2021.

According to Moore’s Law is Dead, and reported by NotebookCheck , the ‘Biggest Navi’ GPU will have an 80 compute unit cluster, plus HBM2 VRAM. As NotebookCheck suggests, this could make it a graphics card that is aimed at both professionals and enthusiasts, like the AMD Radeon VII. So, offering a level of performance that won’t be for your average gamer.

Nvidia’s move

If AMD is indeed prepping a ‘Biggest Navi’ card, that could mean Team Red will have the most powerful consumer GPU on the market – something that Team Green won’t want to happen. So, how could Nvidia respond?

In a video, which you can see below, Moore’s Law is Dead suggests Nvidia could combat the threat of a powerful AMD GPU by releasing an RTX 3000 Titan card with possibly 48GB of GGDR6X memory.

Now, this is more just a theory than solid rumor, but looking at Nvidia’s releases in the past, it is feasible. By releasing a RTX 3000 Titan with 48GB of GDDR6X memory, along with a 352-bit memory bus for a whopping 1012GB/sec (1TB/sec) of memory bandwidth ( as calculated by TweakTown ), the Titan would be a hugely powerful card, again aimed at professionals and enthusiasts – and likely with a price tag to match.

Nvidia usually releases its Titan cards alongside its current generation of GPUs later on in the life cycle, and these cards offer the absolute pinnacle of performance for a consumer card.

Alongside the last gen RTX 2000 Turing cards, Nvidia released the RTX Titan, a GPU with 24GB of GDDR6, and which costs $2499. If an RTX 3000 Titan was to exist, we could be looking at an even more expensive GPU that could retail for around $3,000 to $3,500.

But how likely is this? The Moore’s Law is Dead team are basing this off the fact that by the first quarter of 2021, Micron, who makes memory, will have 23Gbps GDDR6X memory. This aligns with the rumored launch of AMD’s ‘Biggest Navi’ GPU, and a Titan graphics card would be a good fit.

As for the amount of memory, 48GB is suggested as that gives it a big leap over the RTX 3090, which comes with 24GB of GDDR6X memory, and costs $1,499 (£1,399, around AU$2,030).

So, yes, it’s a bit of a stretch, but it’s not a ludicrous idea. If it does come to pass, then things will get very interesting in early 2021. We can’t wait.

Today's best GPU deals ASUS GeForce GTX 1660... Amazon Prime US$209,99 View Reduced Price EVGA 06G-P4-1163-KR GeForce... Amazon US$239,99 US$224,69 View Asus TUF Gaming GeForce GTX... Amazon Prime US$229,99 View Reduced Price MSI RX 5600 XT GAMING X -... Dell US$366,99 US$299,99 View Show More Deals