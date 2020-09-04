Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series priced for South Africa

The powerful GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards launched last week.

The Ampere-based cards build on the previous generation has double the performance and 1.9 times the power efficiency.

It is expected to be released in the US starting with the RTX 3080 on September 17, the RTX 3090 on September 24 and the RTX 3070 in October.

When the US pricing was revealed it was considered high even for their market. While less than what was rumoured, it does put these cards in a premium category.

The South African pricing of the cards have been listed by online retailer Evetech but are significantly higher than the dollar counterpart.

South African tech pricing is consistently higher than many overseas.This is largely due to import and shipping costs as the countries import taxes are quite high on these goods.

Pricing: US vs SA

Nvidia's recommended retail price for the range in the US is $499 (R8,376) for the RTX 3070, $699 (R11,735) for the RTX 3080 and $1,499 (R25,166) for the 3090.

On Evetech's site, the 3070 is priced starting at R15,499, the 3080 at R20,599 and 3090 at R39,499.

On each product, Evetech even notes that these are discounted prices, with listed prices being even higher.

Evetech hasn't said when these cards will be available, as the current listings only allow customers to be notified when they are released.