Nvidia GeForce Now gets DLSS 2.0 for smoother ray-traced gaming, starting with Control

Nvidia GeForce Now has received DLSS 2.0 support starting with Control, with more games in the pipeline, including MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Deliver Us the Moon.

DLSS 2.0 uses RT cores (the dedicated ray-tracing hardware in Nvidia’s RTX GPUs) to deliver smoother frame rates with games that have been coded to support the tech.

Version 2.0 is a much stronger implementation of the machine learning-powered technology, as we’ve discussed in the past, and it allows for the GPU to render a game at a lower resolution, and then upscale it for much better graphics quality (with less strain on the graphics card than simply just running at a higher resolution).

Hence you can get faster frame rates while still maintaining around the same level of visual quality on any particular GeForce RTX GPU. How this will translate in a game streaming experience, as opposed to running locally on a PC, is debatable – obviously DLSS 2.0 won’t magically give your internet connection more bandwidth.

However, paying GeForce Now subscribers who get RTX streaming will hopefully notice some decent performance benefits in supported games, and a slightly smoother gaming experience with less potential stutter all round (certainly with more demanding games, which will be less prone to potential frame rate dips on Nvidia’s servers).

Nvidia stated: “[DLSS 2.0] is now available on GeForce Now, allowing us to increase graphics quality settings while maintaining smooth, stutter-free frame rates. While Control is the first game on GeForce Now to support DLSS 2.0, additional games, including MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and Deliver Us the Moon, will gain support in the future.”

More games

Along with pushing forward on the technology front, Nvidia also announced a load of new games have arrived on its streaming service, including SnowRunner, the extreme off-road driving sim (and follow-up to MudRunner), plus the venerable S.T.A.L.K.E.R games.

The full list is as follows:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood - Uplay

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Drug Dealer Simulator

Earth 2160

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Medieval Engineers

Might & Magic Heroes VII – Trial by Fire - Uplay

Moving Out

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Saints Row 2

Sanctum 2

SnowRunner (Epic Games Store)

SpellForce - Platinum Edition

Steel Division: Normandy 44

Streets of Rage 4

The Council - Episode 1

The King of Fighters XIII

Trainz: A New Era

YLands

Amnesia: The Dark Descent is also a classic slice of survival horror, if you’ve never experienced it before.

GeForce Now vs Google Stadia: which is best?

Via Wccftech