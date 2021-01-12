Nvidia CES 2021 live blog: Nvidia has even more graphics at CES

At CES 2021, Nvidia is here to apparently provide even more reasons to game with RTX on. Nvidia has already launched its Ampere graphics architecture, powering monstrous graphics cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, and has already started working on the mid-range segment with the RTX 3060 Ti.

We don't think Nvidia is slowing down any time soon, though, and we expect Team Green's CES 2021 presentation to be packed with content. We expect that Nvidia RTX 3000 GPUs for gaming laptops are going to take center stage this time around, giving mobile PC gamers a much-needed update – the RTX 2080 for laptops came out a full two years ago at this point.

However it's also totally possible that Nvidia will also launch a few new desktop graphics cards. History is on our side on this one, as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 was launched at CES 2019, directly following Turing's launch in September 2018. Is that rumor around the RTX 3050 and RTX 3060 true? We guess we'll find out today.

Today is going to be full of green-tinted graphics excitement, however, so stay tuned and we'll update this article in real time with our commentary as Nvidia's CES 2021 keynote starts at 12pm ET / 5PM GMT / 9AM PT.

Nvidia GeForce CES 2021 live blog

All times in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12:30: That's the show. Nvidia ended it by saying a laptop could run Microsoft Flight Simulator, which we already knew. But, oh well, we're getting a ton of new laptop GPUs, along with an RTX 3060. And, Nvidia kept it short. We'll have to mull it over, but Nvidia might have just had the best keynote of CES 2021.

[12:27]: What is going on? Are we getting ray tracing in Flight Simulator?

[12:24]: Nvidia Studio laptops with RTX 3000 cards is up to 5x faster in Blender than a Pascal-equipped laptop. Those are big gains over the last 4 years.

[12:23] The Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q is apparently 100+ FPS, but in what games? What settings?

[12:21] Apparently the RTX 3060 mobile is 30% faster than the PS5 – huge if true. A laptop with a 3060 is definitely going to be way smaller than the PS5 at least.

[12:18]: Here are the gaming laptops chips, will use dynamic boost 2.0, to use AI to offload workloads to whichever component will handle it most efficiently. Resizable BAR coming to laptops, too, which is perfect, because it will be up to laptop manufacturers to actually enable it, rather than leaving it to consumers to dig through their BIOS to turn it on.

[12:16] 12GB of VRAM, and starting at $329. Did that just make the RTX 3060 Ti, with its 8GB obsolete? Can't wait to test it to find out.

[12:15]: Nvidia RTX 3060 is here, twice the performance of the 1060, exactly what we needed. Now we just need the price.

[12:13]: Oh, he's bringing out the GTX 1060. One of the most important GPUs in history – could this lead to a new mid-range GPU?

[12:08]: Ok he mentioned Final Fantasy, are we getting ray tracing and/or DLSS in FFXIV?? Probably not, but I can dream.

[12:07]: DLSS is very cool, indeed. But we already knew that. Warzone getting DLSS, which is cool, given how popular that game is – for some reason.

[12:04]: Thank goodness Jeff brought up availability. Yeah, it's still a pain to actually get a graphics card, so it's nice to know Nvidia is actually working on improving availability.

[12:03]: Or is that just his desk? "Hot out of Jensen's oven" I love this bit.

[12:02]: And now we know what Jeff Fisher's kitchen looks like.

[12:00 pm]: Nvidia is kicking off the show showing off RTX in actual games. Exactly what we'd expect. That cinematic music too, that may be a little too much.

[11:54]: We're starting in 5 minutes, can't wait to see how powerful next-gen gaming laptops are going to be. And if we get a juicy mid-range GPU out of it, that'd be pretty neat too.

[11:33 am]: Nvidia's keynote is less than half an hour away. Team Red likely doesn't have any new GPUs at CES 2021, so all the graphics at CES will be at Nvidia's keynote.