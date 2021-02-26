Nvidia accidentally reveals some big news about its new mining GPUs

As it released the latest version of its drivers, sharp-eyed fans were quick to spot that the upcoming new line of Cryptocurrency Mining Processors (CMP) aren’t based on Nvidia’s latest Ampere architecture.

The CMP came about to pacify users who were up in arms as Nvidia severely curbed the crypto mining capabilities of its latest line of graphics cards. The graphics-hardware vendor then announced a new line of processors especially for miners.

While the original announcement did not go into much detail about the CMP cards, it has now emerged that the CMPs will be based on the old Turing architecture.

Old workhorses

Nvidia had earlier revealed that the CMP cards will be useless for gamers since they’ll lack any display output. It also said that CMPs will also have a lower peak core voltage and frequency, in a bid to reduce their running costs.

Now Nvidia has unveiled the power rating and memory configurations of new CMP models. Two of these cards, 30HX and 40HX, are scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2021, while the other two, 50HX and 90HX, will come out in the second quarter.

However, gawking at the driver strings from the latest driver, Wccftech reports that the 30HX is based on the TU116 GPU that was also used on the GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, while the CMP 40HX is based on the RTX 2060 SUPER graphics card.

While Nvidia has revealed the hash rates for the cards, based on some back-of-the-envelope calculations, it’s reported that the 30HX can be overclocked to 30MH/s at 85-90w, while the 40HX can be made to deliver between 40-42MH/s at around 125w. These are significant improvements over the official figures of 26MH/s and 36MH/s for the 30HX and 40HX cards respectively.

Via: Wccftech