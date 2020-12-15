Nokia brings out new feature phone for just R299

Nokia has brought out a new feature phone with 4G connectivity.

The Nokia 215 4G is aimed squarely at the cheaper phone market. It gives those who can't afford the mid-tier smartphones accessibility at a much lower price point.

Specs

The phone comes with 4G connectivity and makes clear calls in VoLTE networks. You can access all your social media easily in a phone that is durable.

This is a classic take on the Nokia brings it into the 21st Century. The long-lasting battery and FM Radio.

The simple design means you don't have to contend with all the bells and whistles. Rather, you can navigate comfortably with the responsive soft-touch key mat, big buttons, easy-grip edge and curved back.

You can also kick back with a classic game of Snake! The beloved original phone game is many times better than even the most exciting smartphone multiplayers.

Price

The phone costs only R299 and is available in charcoal.