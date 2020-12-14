Nokia 8.3 5G now available in South Africa

Nokia's first 5G smartphone – the Nokia 8.3 5G is now available in South Africa.
The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a powerful 64-megapixel PureView quad-camera that makes use of Zeiss optics.
Nokia posits this device as "future-proof" because of the sheer number of 5G New Radio Bands it is able to connect to. It accomplishes this through the Qualcomm® 765G 5G Modular Platform, which condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single integrated module that gives the Nokia 8.3 5G industry-leading 5G performance.
In terms of storage, the internal capacity of the device ranges between 64 and 128GB and can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.
The 64-megapixel rear camera is complemented by a 24-megapixel lens.
The device boasts the largest PureDisplay on a Nokia smartphone thus far. The edge-to-edge screen measures 6.81".
The PureDisplay is powered by a Pixelworks visual processor that is enhanced by the Snapdragon processor's AI-enhancing capabilities.
The Nokia 8.3 5G is now available from R13 999 on Takealot and will also be
available on contract from R499pm at selected Vodacom, Cellucity and 4U
stores.
Nokia 8.3 128GB 5G Dual Sim - Polar Night | R13 999
Built with precision. Crafted with care. Nokia 8.3 5G is rooted in pristine Nordic design, from its all-glass body to stunning color – Polar Night – inspired by the northern lights.View Deal