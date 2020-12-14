Nokia 8.3 5G now available in South Africa

Nokia's first 5G smartphone – the Nokia 8.3 5G is now available in South Africa.

The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a powerful 64-megapixel PureView quad-camera that makes use of Zeiss optics.

Nokia posits this device as "future-proof" because of the sheer number of 5G New Radio Bands it is able to connect to. It accomplishes this through the Qualcomm® 765G 5G Modular Platform, which condenses more than 40 different RF components into a single integrated module that gives the Nokia 8.3 5G industry-leading 5G performance.

In terms of storage, the internal capacity of the device ranges between 64 and 128GB and can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.

The 64-megapixel rear camera is complemented by a 24-megapixel lens.

The device boasts the largest PureDisplay on a Nokia smartphone thus far. The edge-to-edge screen measures 6.81".

The PureDisplay is powered by a Pixelworks visual processor that is enhanced by the Snapdragon processor's AI-enhancing capabilities.

The Nokia 8.3 5G is now available from R13 999 on Takealot and will also be

available on contract from R499pm at selected Vodacom, Cellucity and 4U

stores.