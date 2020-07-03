Noise Cancelling podcast episode 18: iPhone 12, Harry Potter RPG and Facebook boycott

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Editor, and Kenneth Butler, Social Media Manager for TechRadar and Laptop Mag to name but a few, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 18: Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 and the Facebook ad boycott continues

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: which tech retailers could create a good experience space along the lines of Apple Store, and what do they need to do to draw you in?

We also discuss the ongoing Facebook ad boycott, whether the iPhone 12 is cheaper than the iPhone 11, and rumors of a new Harry Potter RPG. We take a moment to chat about the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, too.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is that Apple shouldn't make AR glasses – you'll need to listen to the show to find out why we came to that conclusion.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast