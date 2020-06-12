Noise Cancelling podcast episode 15: Surface Go 2, OnePlus Z and The Matrix 4

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, TechRadar's Phone Editor, and Matt Phillips, TechRadar's Video Editor, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week fifteen: potential iPhone 12 delay and all we know about the OnePlus Z

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. First up, we begin the show with the big question: "if you could make anything smart in your home, what would it be?"

We also discuss the potential iPhone 12 delay, everything we know about the OnePlus Z, and an Eternal Darkness flaw that threatens Windows 10 PCs.

We'll also be chatting about our reviews of the Surface Go 2 and Amazon Fire HD 8, as well as the upcoming Matrix 4 movie.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is all about how a smart home won't make your life easier. With so many different standards and brands, it can be confusing and disjointed for consumers to use. You're going to have to listen to the show to find out more.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.