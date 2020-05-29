Noise Cancelling podcast episode 13: Apple Glass, Moto Edge and Crucible review

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

The show is presented by Gareth Beavis, Global Editor in Chief of TechRadar, and features Sherri L. Smith, Editor in Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, Phones Editor at TechRadar, and technology journalist Basil Kronfli who joins us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week thirteen: our verdict on Amazon's Crucible and the Moto Edge

As usual we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. First up, we discuss XRSpace and whether virtual reality can finally hit the mainstream market.

We'll also be discussing everything we know about Apple Glass, a Garmin smartwatch that can last 24 days on Solar Mode, and our review of the Moto Edge.

Other topics on this week's show include rumors about the new Apple AirPods having positive health features, and a review of Amazon's first big video game, Crucible.

Meanwhile, this week's 'Unpopular Opinions' slot is all about motion gestures on phones. Do we need them? And could they make a comeback in a world where the pandemic has made us more health-conscious than ever? You're going to have to listen to the show to find out.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.