No, Zen 3-based AMD Ryzen 4000 processors haven't been delayed until 2021

AMD Ryzen 4000 desktop processors understandably have a lot of hype behind them, which is leading to a lot of rumors spilling out all over the internet – but not all of them are to be believed, especially when it goes so hard against what AMD itself is saying.

Just yesterday, there was a rumor that came out from DigiTimes saying that AMD Ryzen 4000 would be delayed. On the surface that even makes a lot of sense – AMD is clearly the performance leader right now, and the newly-launched Intel Comet Lake-S processors have failed to topple the Zen 2 lineup, with the flagship Core i9-10900K barely making a dent.

However, we have seen AMD double down again and again that its Zen 3-based Ryzen 4000 processors will hit the streets before 2020 draws to an end. In fact, AMD has reached out to us yet again to tell us that it's still on track to launch the next-generation processors before the year is through.

We still have no idea when AMD Ryzen 4000 processors will actually hit the streets, but with how insistent AMD has been that it's on track to launch Ryzen 4000 this year, it's pretty unlikely that we'll get hit with a major delay.

But, who knows, unforeseen circumstances may arise and push the AMD Ryzen 4000 release date back into 2021. Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see what and when AMD is ready share. Until then, it looks like we'll just have to live with the minor Ryzen 3000XT refresh.