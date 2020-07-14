Nintendo NES-themed Lego set revealed in new teaser video

Following on from its successful Super Mario Lego collaboration, Nintendo and Lego are teaming up once again for a nostalgia-fuelled set based on the classic NES console of the 1980s.

The set, which was teased in a five-second video by Lego's official Twitter account, will allow fans to build a Nintendo Entertainment System console and accompanying controller out of Lego bricks, along with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and old school television to round out the retro set.

Are you ready to play like never before? pic.twitter.com/XuNFD7rP0BJuly 13, 2020

While the teaser video is as brief as it is dark and shrouded in mystery, leaked images of the upcoming set have since been posted on the Chinese website VJGamer (where they were spotted by Twitter leaker @Nibellion) offering a much better look at what we can expect from the final product.

According to Chinese website VJGamer LEGO is planning to launch a Nintendo Entertainment System LEGO sethttps://t.co/B15owu8ShCGerman website Promo Bricks reports an August 1 release date with a 229,99€ price taghttps://t.co/m6fUMjsoTe pic.twitter.com/9Vg9taQ4k5July 13, 2020

According to the leaked images, the Lego NES set will contain 2,646 pieces in total, which seems about right. However, what's more surprising is that the box also notes an 18+ age rating for the set, which we have to assume is a mistake given the family-friendly nature of both Nintendo and Lego.

Given that Lego is only teasing the set at this stage, it's not surprising that official pricing and availability has yet to be announced. That said, Nibel's tweet also links to the German Lego site Promobricks, which claims the NES set will arrive in Germany on August 1, 2020 priced at €229.99 (around $260 / £208 / AU$376).

Of course, it's only a matter of time before both Lego and Nintendo fully lift the curtain on the retro-tastic set, so stay tuned for official pricing details as they become available.