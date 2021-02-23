Next PS5 State of Play showcase is happening on February 25

Sony has been a bit quiet so far in 2021 about the future of the PS5, but that’s set to change on Thursday when the company holds its next State of Play event.

According to a post that just went live on the PlayStation Blog , Sony says the event will last for approximately 30 minutes and will contain updates and announcements for 10 upcoming third-party and indie games on both PS4 and PS5.

Disappointingly, Sony says there won’t be any new PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates in this show (which is a shame as the company just announced that it’s working on the PSVR 2) nor does it mention first-party games like Horizon Forbidden West or the upcoming God of War in the event description, either.

The event is scheduled to start on Thursday, February 25 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT, and Sony says that you’ll be able to watch a live stream on its official Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ll also embed the live stream video on TechRadar.

Will Sony address the real issues regarding PS5? Or will it focus on building hype?

The event could be a great opportunity for Sony to address PlayStation Nation - its fan base that have both shown immense interest in the PS5 and, simultaneously, great disdain for the company’s lack of available consoles. PS5 restock has been extremely limited. (See our Where to Buy a PS5 guide if you're still looking.)

And yet, based on the description, it doesn’t seem like Sony is going to mention the PS5 stock shortages or scalpers, instead focusing on building up the hype for the next round of third-party titles and indie games coming to the console later this year.

Admittedly, while the latter might sound selfish, it’s also something that Sony desperately needs right now. The slate of upcoming PS5 titles looks strong for the next two months, but after that begins to drop off precipitously.

Sony’s State of Play event announcement follows today's news that Gran Turismo 7 would be delayed and that the company would release Ratchet & Clank free-of-charge for its upcoming Play at Home event that starts on March 1.