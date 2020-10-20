New The Mandalorian season 2 trailer shows off plenty of Star Wars spaceships

The Mandalorian season 2 is just over a week away on Disney Plus, and Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for the Star Wars TV show. It doesn't reveal any of the rumored deeper secrets of the next season involving characters from the wider Star Wars fiction, but it gives more of an idea of the structure of season 2: that is, that the search for Baby Yoda's homeworld will involve the titular Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) seeking out other members of his own kind to get the job done.

We also see X-Wings and TIE Fighters in action, chasing Mando's Razor Crest ship, suggesting we'll see a little more in the way of spaceship battles (and possibly even the Rebel Alliance/New Republic) this year. Check out the trailer below:

New episodes of The Mandalorian season 2 will release every Friday, beginning on October 30. Recently, the show was confirmed for a season 3 by creator Jon Favreau – it'll even start filming before the end of the year, which hopefully means the third season will land next year.

Coming attractions

Around a year into Disney Plus's lifespan, The Mandalorian is by far the service's best original – though the musical Hamilton is a close second.

A little too much has been made of some of the other Star Wars TV shows in the works before they've even started filming: a TV series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, with actor Ewan McGregor reprising his role, was announced back in August 2019. That won't start filming until early next year, meaning we're probably not going to see it until late 2021 or 2022.

Likewise, a Rogue One prequel series, about Rebel agent Cassian Andor (played again by Diego Luna), was announced all the way back in 2018. That one reportedly started filming this month – and Toby Haynes, director of the excellent 'USS Callister' episode of Black Mirror, will be behind the camera on the first three episodes.

A lot of Star Wars content is planned for Disney Plus, then. It's just taking a while for it all to come to fruition, which makes sense in a tricky year for TV production generally.