New Returnal trailer gives a fresh look at PS5 exclusive gameplay

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Housemarque have revealed a fresh look at the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Returnal, in a brand new gameplay trailer.

After not seeing too much from Returnal in a little while, the new gameplay trailer focuses on the game’s setting of Atropos and gives us a look at a few of the locations the stranded protagonist, Selene, will explore.

The environments shown in the trailer, which include and some overgrown ruins, a deserted citadel and the hot-and-cold crimson wastes, seem very varied and explorable. You can watch the trailer and see them for yourself below:

First announced at Sony's Future of Gaming event in June 2020, Returnal is a third-person science-fiction shooter which will combine elements of psychological horror and roguelikes. The trailer sets up the idea of the game's shape-shifting, time-looping world nicely and gives a sense of the intensely spooky atmosphere we can expect to experience.

The release of this trailer comes not long after Sony announced a delay for Returnal. Originally slated for a March 19 release, it was pushed to April 30 in order to give developers, Housemarque, “extra time to continue to polish the game to the level of quality players expect”.

Ahead of State of Play

It's somewhat surprising that the trailer has dropped now, given it's really not long until Sony’s State of Play presentation on February 25. The announcement for that mentioned new game announcements and updates on third-party titles shown during the June 2020 showcase but now we're not really sure whether we should expect to see any more from Returnal during the stream. It seems unlikely but Sony could be offering this as a taster.

If you’re looking forward to seeing some more about what Sony has up its sleeve for the PS5, you can tune into the State of Play on Thursday, February 25 at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. The stream will be available on Sony’s official Twitch and YouTube channels and we’ll also embed the live stream video on TechRadar.

If more Returnal is what’s on your mind, we’re expecting it to launch on April 30 2021, exclusively for PS5.