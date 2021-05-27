New reports suggest Amazon Prime Day date of June 21

New reports suggest that the official Amazon Prime Day date will land on June 21 and June 22 this year. It seems that Amazon has announced the Prime Day date internally, with employees asked to keep the information under wraps until an official announcement was made.

Leaks to Bloomberg, however, seem to confirm that this year’s Amazon Prime Day deals will land on the third Monday in June - Amazon is yet to respond.

Amazon recently announced that the Prime Day date would sit somewhere in June, a little earlier than the regularly scheduled July dates. However, considering last year’s event was delayed all the way to October due to the pandemic, it’s easy to see why they would want to get the ball rolling a little sooner.

The annual Amazon Prime Day sales offer site-wide discounts reserved for Prime members. Even though the best discounts are found on Amazon’s own smart home and tablet devices, sales are growing ever more competitive as other retailers look for a slice of the pie. Last year we saw the likes of Best Buy and Walmart price matching and, at times, beating Amazon’s Prime Day prices, and we can expect similar events this year.

