New Nintendo Switch 2 rumor points to a 2021 release date

Update: now another report suggests that a new Nintendo Switch console with possible 4K visuals is set for 2021.

A Taipei-based newspaper says a more powerful Nintendo Switch console with upgraded interactivity and improved display quality could be coming early next year.

The report that ran on Economic Daily News cites various hardware manufacturers responsible for the Switch’s Flash storage and Joy-Con controllers, and says that the console could go into production by the end of 202.

If those sources are accurate, it could mean that we’ll see the Nintendo Switch 2 - or Nintendo Switch Pro as some sources have called it - sometime in between January and March of next year.

Considering that the original Nintendo Switch came out on March 3 2017, another March release date for the pro version does seem plausible at least.

Take it with a grain of salt

Speaking to the makers of Nintendo's flash storage feels like a pretty sure thing, and yet, we're not entirely sold that the console is coming that early.

Yes, rumors have been swirling about the upgrade to the Nintendo Switch for some time, but that doesn't necessarily mean we'll see it any time soon.

What makes the whole thing plausible, though, is that Sony and Microsoft are releasing their next consoles, the Xbox Series X and PS5, later this year and it would only make sense that Nintendo would want to counter with a new console of its own.

Will that new console come our way in March of next year? Only time will tell.

