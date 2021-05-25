New movies 2021: what to watch in theaters this year

Let’s not beat around the bush – 2020 was a disaster for theaters.

As Covid-19-induced lockdowns led to unprecedented closures of theaters around the world, movie studios pulled movie after movie from their release schedules. Even the few movies that did make it to the screen – Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984 – struggled to get anywhere near the box office takings they’d have made in any other year.

But as theaters reopen around the world – and with the successful rollout of vaccines in some countries being a belated source of optimism – 2021 could turn into one of the biggest years for movies in living memory. Not only will we see four Marvel Cinematic Universe releases (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel's Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home), we've also got new Bond and Fast and Furious offerings.

With big hitters originally scheduled for 2020 competing against 2021’s existing release slate, competition is going to be fierce. Indeed, it’s unlikely there are enough opening weekends to sustain everything – a few huge blockbusters will almost definitely take big hits at the box office, or end up being pushed back further.

And that’s before you factor in movies being shifted to streaming platforms (all of Warner’s theatrical releases for 2021 will launch simultaneously on HBO Max), and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

So, don’t be surprised if some of the dates below move significantly over the coming months. If there’s one thing we can be certain of in these topsy-turvy times, it’s that we should expect the unexpected.

Release date: May 28, 2021 (theatrical and streaming via Disney Plus Premier Access)

Sometimes, Disney’s villains are much more memorable than the good guys. That’s why anyone can tell you who terrorized the spotted pooches in 101 Dalmatians but only the keenest of fans could name their owners. So, after Angelina’s successful outings as Sleeping Beauty’s nemesis Maleficent, Emma Stone dons a two-tone hair-do and plenty of over-the-top, fur-lined outfits as the infamous Cruella de Vil. This ’70s-set, punk-tinged prequel movie is set to show the origins of a dog’s worst nightmare in a movie that looks oddly Joker-esque.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Release date: May 28, 2021 (UK, theatrical), June 4, 2021 (US, theatrical/HBO Max)

Once you’ve taken scale and budgets into consideration, The Conjuring movies may well be the most successful shared cinematic universe beyond the MCU and Star Wars. Having spawned spin-offs like Annabelle, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona, it’s back to the spooky franchise that spawned it all, as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) take on another mystery. This time they’re looking into the 1981 case of a possessed boy that marked the first time demonic possession was ever used as a defense in an American court.

A Quiet Place: Part 2

Release date: May 28 (US, theatrical), June 4 (UK, theatrical)

Every so often, a horror movie moves outside genre fandom to become a critical hit. And so in 2018, A Quiet Place came from nowhere to follow the similarly brilliant Get Out into conversations about major awards. It was easy to see why: not only was the story's central hook of aliens hunting via sound frighteningly, devastatingly simple, director (and former The Office star) John Krasinski found the humanity in a family trapped in the middle of a silent nightmare.

This sequel picks up after the original, as Emily Blunt and her young family venture into the outside world, crossing paths with Cillian Murphy's Emmett. The movie will roll out onto Paramount Plus in the US 45 days after it lands in theaters.

Luca

Release date: June 18, 2021 (streaming via Disney Plus)

Having left its brief sequel phase behind, Pixar is now firmly back in original movie territory – and that’s got to be good news when you’re talking about one of the most creative outfits in cinema. The CG animation studio’s follow up to Onward and Soul is a coming-of-age tale set on the Italian Riviera, inspired by director Enrico Casarosa’s childhood – though we're guessing he didn't really encounter the mer-people revealed in the trailer. Probably... You can almost feel the Mediterranean warmth. This one releases straight onto Disney Plus this June, bypassing a theatrical release.

Fast and Furious 9 (aka F9)

Release date: June 24 (UK, theatrical), June 25, 2021 (US, theatrical)

After letting Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham take the lead in sci-fi tinged spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, the turbo-charged franchise revs up again for Fast and Furious 9, the penultimate entry in the long-running saga. Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Nathalie Emmanuel are among the regular racers putting the pedal to the metal once again, while Charlize Theron is back to reprise her role as part 8 baddie Cipher – this time without the dreadlocks.

Fast cars and physics-defying stunts will clearly be key components of the combustible mix, but – beyond confirmation the franchise is heading into outer space – we're most intrigued by the prospect of John Cena turning up as Dom Toretto's (seemingly) villainous brother, Jakob. This one's already out in parts of the world that have dealt with the pandemic more successfully, so be wary of spoilers out there.

Black Widow

Release date: July 9, 2021 (theatrical and streaming via Disney Plus Premier Access)

It's been a whole decade coming but the Avengers' Russian superspy Natasha Romanoff – aka Black Widow – finally gets a chance to headline her own movie in Marvel's first theatrical release since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. As great as WandaVision was, we're itching to see some big-screen MCU action, though you will be able to stream this one on Disney Plus at the same time for an additional fee.

It's a shame Scarlett Johansson had to wait (spoiler alert!) for her character to die in Avengers: Endgame to get a solo outing, but the Cate Shortland-directed movie heads back to the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, where Romanoff confronts her murky past. Expect rival female assassins, espionage overload, and Stranger Things' David Harbour as Russia's unlikely answer to Captain America.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Release date: July 16, 2021 (US, theatrical/HBO Max and UK, theatrical)

In 1996, Michael Jordan was such a legend in the world of basketball that nobody batted an eyelid when he headlined a big-budget movie alongside Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang. A quarter of a century later, the baton is passed to current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who teams up with a bunch of animated co-stars to take on an evil AI in Space Jam: A New Legacy. The MCU’s Don Cheadle and Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green are also taking to the court, along with some top NBA talent.

The Green Knight

Release date: July 30, 2021 (US) (theatrical); 6 August, 2021 (UK) (theatrical)

Hoping to continue movie studio A24's reign as the king of independent cinema, David Lowery's The Green Knight hits theaters in July to offer audiences an artsy adaptation of the famous Arthurian legend.

Dev Patel leads the cast as Sir Gawain, the nephew of King Arthur, alongside the likes of Alicia Vikander and Joel Edgerton. Given the recent success of A24 hits like The Lighthouse, Minari and Saint Maud, we're hoping The Green Knight will bowl over critics and cinephiles alike with some pretty camerawork and a large helping of medieval weirdness.

Jungle Cruise

Release date: July 30, 2021 (theatrical and via Disney Plus Premier Access)

Despite the phenomenal success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, alarm bells still ring when anyone suggests adapting a film from a theme park attraction – probably because so many of the later Pirates movies were disasters on the high seas. Nonetheless, Disney has brought together Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for a riverboat adventure through the Amazon.

Going on the trailer, the movie version of the Disneyland ride could be a lot of fun. Blunt plays an English scientist, and Johnson a grizzled, wisecracking boat captain (possibly channelling Humphrey Bogart in The African Queen) who takes her on a voyage to find the mythical Tree of Life. Expect a more kid-oriented take on Indiana Jones, with plenty of rollercoaster-style thrills. Like Black Widow and Cruella, this one will be available as a paid extra via Disney Plus Premier Access.

The Suicide Squad

Release date: July 30, 2021 (UK, theatrical), August 6, 2021 (US, theatrical/HBO Max)

David Ayer, director of the first Suicide Squad movie, has been lobbying Warner Bros to give his movie the same ‘director’s cut’ service they’ve given Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It’s not hard to see why, seeing as the movie that made it into cinemas was incoherent, messy and dragged down by a terrible villain.

This sequel/quasi-reboot looks set to fix all that, retaining the services of Margot Robbie’s brilliant Harley Quinn (alongside a few other other returnees), while drafting in James Gunn to write and direct. With two Guardians of the Galaxy movies behind him, he knows a thing or two about handling mismatched groups of morally flexible super-people on a mission. If anyone can turn Polka-Dot Man, King Shark and Weasel into stars (all of them lifted from the pages of DC Comics), it's Gunn.

Free Guy

Release date: August 13, 2021 (theatrical)

The history of movies inspired by videogames is not a glorious one, but Free Guy may have have a clever solution to that particular problem – it’s not based on a specific franchise. Instead, it’s set in a made-up game where a non-player character suddenly becomes self-aware and assumes the role of a hero.

This looks like the perfect vehicle for Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, who can do wise-cracking action hero in his sleep, while the trailer suggests the in-game reality will put a fun spin on the fights. The supporting cast is also great, with Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Reynolds' past Green Lantern collaborator Taika Waititi all playing along.

Candyman

Release date: August 27, 2021 (theatrical)

Get Out/Us creator Jordan Peele produces this continuation of the ’90s slasher franchise. Watchmen and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays an artist who becomes obsessed with the legend of the Candyman, a supernatural killer who appears in mirrors when you say his name five times. Plot specifics are scarce, but Tony Todd is rumored to be reprising his role as the hook-handed, bee-spewing bogeyman, while director Nia DaCosta (2018’s Little Woods, Netflix’s Top Boy revival) is calling the shots.

The Beatles: Get Back

Release date: August 27, 2021 (theatrical)

Is there anything new to say about the Fab Four? The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson is giving it a good go in this hotly anticipated documentary film. Given access to 56 hours of previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage recorded for 1970 movie Let it Be, Jackson is assembling a new take on the Beatles final days as a band. In other words, it should be heaven for fans of John, Paul, George and Ringo – and you can guarantee the music’s going to be great.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Release date: September 3, 2021 (theatrical)

It turns out you can't keep a bunch of zombies down for long, as the long-running movie franchise based on the long-running videogame franchise gets a reboot. Original star/director combo Milla Jovovich and Paul WS Anderson have vacated Raccoon City for this 1998-set origin story. Instead, The Maze Runner's Kaya Scodelario will play Claire Redfield, with The Tomorrow People's Robbie Amell as her brother Chris, and Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine. 47 Meters Down director Johannes Roberts marshals the survival horror carnage.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Release date: September 3, 2021 (theatrical)

With Iron Man and Captain America gone, the MCU continues its mission to diversify with another lesser known hero. Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu will play titular hero Shang-Chi, a “master of kung fu” who debuted in Marvel Comics in the ’70s – don’t worry, we’re sure his adventures will be much better than Iron Fist’s were on Netflix.

Most intriguingly for the MCU’s wider continuity is the fact this movie will properly introduce classic Iron Man villain the Mandarin and his Ten Rings terrorist organization, previously hinted at – and impersonated by Sir Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery – but never actually seen on screen…

Venom: Let There be Carnage

Release date: September 14, 2021 (UK, theatrical), September 24, 2021 (US, theatrical)

If prizes were awarded for clever sequel titles, this Venom follow-up would definitely be in with a shout. Not only does the Let There Be Carnage moniker promise violence and chaos, it confirms the identity of the movie’s antagonist. Teased in the end credits of the first movie, Carnage is what happens when serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) is fused with one of Venom’s alien symbiote cousins, creating a supervillain in the process. Tom Hardy’s back to reprise his memorable double act with his head-munching alter-ego, while performance capture expert Andy ‘Gollum’ Serkis marshals the action.

The Many Saints of Newark

Release date: September 24, 2021 (US, theatrical/HBO Max), October 22, 2021 (UK, theatrical)

As the streaming giants threaten to leave movies trailing in their dust, one of the shows that kickstarted the golden age of TV is heading in the opposite direction. More than 20 years after his classic HBO gangster show The Sopranos laid the groundwork for Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones, David Chase is returning to explore the early days of Tony Soprano. Prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark is set against a backdrop of riots in 1967 New Jersey, and features Michael Gandolfini as Soprano – a role his late father, James, played in the TV show. Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom, Vera Farmiga and Jon Bernthal co-star.

No Time to Die

Release date: September 30, 2021 (UK, theatrically), October 8, 2021 (global, theatrically)

Daniel Craig draws his Walther PPK for the fifth and final time in the latest James Bond movie (originally set for an April 2020 release) as the 007 arc begun by Casino Royale back in 2006 comes to an explosive end. While James Bond begins the film in retirement in Jamaica with Spectre survivor Madeleine Swann (Lea Sedoux) – there are strong rumors the couple now have a kid – he's soon drawn back into active service by a story involving Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), old MI6 colleagues M, Q and Moneypenny, and a new 00 agent in the form of Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch. All eyes, however, will be on Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar-winner Rami Malek as a Big Bad called Safin.

Dune

Release date: September 17, 2021 (UK), October 1, 2021 (theatrical and streaming via HBO Max, US)

Director Denis Villeneuve definitely isn't afraid of a challenge. Having negotiated the tricky timelines of Arrival and lived up to fan expectations with the brilliant Blade Runner 2049, he's taking on Frank Herbert's epic space opera – a book largely believed to be unfilmable. David Lynch had a go in 1984, of course, but you'd hope that with 21st century effects, Villeneuve's storytelling skills, and an all-star cast – The King's Timothée Chalamet is the story's hero Paul Atreides, while Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, Lady Jessica – the new Dune might just achieve the impossible. The fact that the book is being split across two movies at least suggests they'll be giving the story time to breathe.

Halloween Kills

Release date: October 15, 2021 (theatrical)

Say what you like about Michael Myers, he does so love a sequel. And with Jamie-Lee Curtis having made a spectacularly successful return to her breakout movie role in 2018’s Halloween reboot, the psycho killer in the William Shatner mask is back for another round of murders.

The creative team from the 2018 movie have also made the return trip to Haddonfield for this follow-up (part three, Halloween Ends, is coming in October 2022), and reports say they’ll be diving into the backstories of supporting players from John Carpenter’s classic 1978 original.

Last Night in Soho

Release date: October 22, 2021 (theatrical)

A new Edgar Wright movie is always something to get excited about and his seventh, Last Night in Soho, is set to mark another shift of direction after the stylish action of Baby Driver. Indeed, it doesn’t look like the new film will include much of the Spaced/Cornetto trilogy comedy that made Wright’s name. Instead, it’s a time-hopping horror story, where a fashion student finds herself transported back to the seedy side of 1960s London. Expect the cinema-literate Wright to make something very special of this.

Marvel's Eternals

Release date: November 5, 2021 (theatrical)

Featuring a bunch of barely known bunch a-holes running around in outer space, Guardians of the Galaxy looked like a big risk for Marvel back in 2014. The MCU has subsequently been so good at turning anything it touches to box-office gold, however, that nobody's particularly concerned about Eternals, even though it's a similarly unfamiliar property.

The film marks a new level of scale even for Marvel, with a story of god-like beings (stars include Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek) told across thousands of years. While Disney Plus shows WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier gave us our first glimpse of where Marvel's post-Avengers: Endgame future is heading, expect Eternals to supply the big screen spectacle – especially as Oscar-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao is at the helm.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Release date: November 11, 2021 (US) (theatrical), November 12, 2021 (UK) (theatrical)

Ghostbusters meets Stranger Things – and not just because the cast features Finn Wolfhard, one of the young stars of Netflix's nostalgic smash hit. The second update of the beloved '80s spooky comedies – after 2016’s underrated female-led reboot – moves the action away from New York to Nowheresville USA, as a pair of kids stumble upon proton packs, Ecto-1 and other ghost-hunting paraphernalia.

The fact it's set in the same continuity as the original movies (with most of the surviving stars returning) will lend the project extra kudos points – as should director Jason Reitman being original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman's son.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: 19 November, 2021 (theatrical)

Tom Cruise climbs back into that famous fighter jet cockpit for the first time since Top Gun made him the biggest star on the planet over three decades ago. Resurrecting the most '80s of movies in the cut and thrust of the 21st century marketplace is a gamble, even for Cruise, but the production team are doing everything they can to recapture the old magic – as well as real action with real planes, they've brought back synth legend Harold 'Axel F' Faltermeyer on music duties. Plot wise, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is still an instructor at the Top Gun school, while one of his students (played by Whiplash's Miles Teller) just happens to be the son of Mav's late co-pilot, Goose. We're still feeling the need for speed...

West Side Story

Release date: December 10, 2021 (theatrical)

The year is set to go out with a song and dance, as all eyes turn to Steven Spielberg’s first ever big screen musical. And let's be honest, the legendary director of Indiana Jones, Jaws and Saving Private Ryan couldn’t have chosen a bigger act to follow. Robert Wise's Oscar-winning 1961 movie version of the classic Bernstein and Sondheim production is undoubtedly one of the greatest screen musicals of all time, so it’ll be exciting to see what Spielberg can bring to the party.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Release date: December 17, 2021 (theatrical)

The most remarkable thing about Spider-Man: No Way Home is that it exists at all. Thankfully, rights holders Sony were able to settle a dispute with Marvel Studios that could have seen Tom Holland’s Spidey going solo, and now the Wallcrawler will continue to operate within the labyrinthine continuity of the MCU.

The mid-credits twist of Far From Home makes that particularly welcome news, having plunged Spidey into new territory when Mysterio revealed Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world. It also looks like he'll be exploring the multiverse, with several rumors suggesting that two former screen Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are joining the action, along with old villains like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. (Holland himself has, unsurprisingly, denied the rumors.)

Zendaya (MJ) and director Jon Watts both return alongside Holland, with MCU regular Benedict Cumberbatch reportedly bringing Doctor Strange into Spidey's web.

The Matrix 4

Release date: December 22, 2021 (US, theatrical and streaming via HBO Max and UK, theatrical)

The Matrix saga was supposed to be done and dusted after the twin disappointments of Reloaded and Revolutions, but Warner Bros are inviting us to take the red pill once more in this unexpected follow-up. Lana Wachowski, half of the original writer/director team, is back for the reboot, along with stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. Both their characters died in the original trilogy, so we’re not sure how this movie fits in with the predecessors – the Wachowskis were secretive even before JJ Abrams and Christopher Nolan made it fashionable, so concrete information is thin on the ground. Still, in the cyber-world of The Matrix, pretty much anything should be possible, so expect to see bullet-time taken to the next level.

The King's Man

Release date: December 22, 2021 (theatrical)

After the fun action of Kingsman: The Secret Service, the franchise quickly went off the rails with the overblown The Golden Circle. There's a lot riding on this third instalment, then, which may be why it's gone in such a radical new direction, heading back to World War I to show the early days of top-secret, impeccably tailored spy organization The Kingsmen. Ralph Fiennes is the M-type figure (shouldn't be too much of a stretch…) who recruits Harris Dickinson's Conrad to the club to combat an early 20th century brand of villainy. Sounds like a retro James Bond to us, and there's nothing wrong with that.

The French Dispatch

Release date: TBC

Going on the trailer, the latest new Wes Anderson movie is quite possibly the most Wes Anderson-looking thing you could imagine. His first movie since the under-appreciated Isle of Dogs is an anthology about the stories composing the final issue of the titular magazine, an American publication made in France. Everything from the color palette to the ensemble cast (which includes Anderson regulars Bill Murray, Owen Wilson and Tilda Swinton) is in line with what we'd expect from a director whose name should appear alongside “quirky” in a dictionary. Timothée Chalamet and Jeffrey Wright also star.

Big 2022 movies

Looking further ahead, these are the big movies coming up in 2022.

Morbius

Release date: January 21, 2022 (theatrical)

Having had a monster hit with Venom in 2018, Sony plunders Spider-Man's rogues' gallery once again, with a movie focusing on one Michael Morbius. The so-called "living vampire" is a scientist who uses an experimental serum to cure a debilitating condition, and ends up turning himself into a bloodsucker.

Jared Leto, who has comic book movie form as the Joker, takes on the role of Morbius, alongside former Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, a villain with the same bloodsucking affliction as the title star. Daniel Espinosa is at the helm – a remarkable piece of synergy, seeing as his 2017 movie Life was once rumored to be a Venom prequel.

Uncharted

Release date: February 11, 2022 (theatrical)

Tom Holland stars as PlayStation-originated hero Nathan Drake in this adaptation of Naughty Dog's games, which also co-stars Mark Wahlberg. This one's been kicking around the schedules for years, and this time director Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland) is attached to make it. The games themselves were pretty cinematic, so it'll be interesting to see if this film can contribute anything new to Drake's story.

Death on the Nile

Release date: February 11, 2022 (theatrical)

Kenneth Branagh directs the sequel to his Murder on the Orient Express adaptation, where he returns to his role – and that impressively sculpted facial hair – as Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. As in the first movie, he's taken a dazzling ensemble cast along for the ride, this time including Gal Gadot, Sex Education’s Emma Mackey and Black Panther's Letitia Wright. Don't expect any massive surprises in the plot – the story's over 80 years old – but with whodunits like this, the fun is always in watching Poirot sleuthing up a storm.

The Batman

Release date: March 4, 2022 (theatrical)

Robert Pattinson follows in the footsteps of Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck as the latest man to don the most famous cowl in cinema. Dawn of/War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves gets the keys to the Batmobile in the latest reboot of the most versatile hero in comics, and he’s promised his take on the Caped Crusader will feel “very psychological, very emotional”.

Gotham City is traditionally defined by its villains, however, and The Batman has plenty, with Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. This could be a worthy successor to Christopher Nolan’s superlative Dark Knight trilogy.

Mission: Impossible 7

Release date: May 27, 2022 (theatrical)

Tom Cruise will have hit 60 by the time the seventh Mission: Impossible movie smashes its way into cinemas. Don’t expect him to give up his mantle as Hollywood’s leading action star anytime soon, however, as there’s still plenty of spectacular stunts for Cruise to risk life and limb for – part of the fun of the series is finding out what its leading man will dare to try next. Having delivered the long-running franchise’s best instalments with Rogue Nation and Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie is back behind the camera for part 7 and its follow-up. Plot details are currently wrapped up tighter than a government vault, but Mission: Impossible is a brand that tends to deliver.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Release date: June 10, 2022 (theatrical)

If there’s one certainty in Hollywood, it’s that – like life – major franchises find a way. So, despite production having been halted by coronavirus restrictions in March 2020, the sixth Jurassic movie got back in front of the cameras in July of last year. The big news this time out is that Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be joining forces with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, all reprising their roles from the original Jurassic Park. But with dinosaurs now loose on American soil after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, this movie promises to be very different to its prehistoric predecessors.

We were supposed to be seeing this in June 2021, but you can fill the hole with short film Battle at Big Rock (above).

Avatar 2

Release date: December 16, 2022 (theatrical)

James Cameron is anything but prolific these days – Avatar 2 will be his third movie in 25 years – but when he does step behind the camera, you know you’ll be seeing something groundbreaking. He tends to spend the long gaps between releases waiting for filmmaking technology to catch up with his vision, so his return to the spectacular alien ecosystem of Pandora will feature world-first underwater performance capture sequences.

Kate Winslet (who held her breath for an incredible seven minutes during filming), Jemaine Clement and Cliff Curtis join the cast alongside Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana. Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return, despite their characters being presumed dead.

While this sequel was delayed a year as part of Disney's massive Covid-19-induced release date shake up, you won’t have to wait another decade for more Avatar – part 3 is set for December 2024, with a fourth and fifth movie also in the works.