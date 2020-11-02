New Microsoft Surface Pro 8 rumor brings good news and bad news

If you’re looking forward to the Surface Pro 8, the upcoming new entry in Microsoft’s classy Windows 10 tablet series, then a new rumor has some good – and bad – news for you.

First, the good. According to a mysterious eBay listing, someone from Seattle, Washington, was apparently selling a Surface Pro 8 with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

If true, that means the Surface Pro 8 will come in configurations that offer some seriously powerful components. The Intel Core i7-1165G7, for example, is a new quad-core Tiger Lake processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.70GHz. Pair that with 32GB of RAM and you have a very capable productivity machine – in a thin and light tablet formfactor. Exciting stuff.

Of course, for many people that kind of spec will be overkill, which is why we expect the Surface Pro 8 to come in a range of configurations as well.

Now for the bad news…

Microsoft packing the Surface Pro 8 with some of the latest and most powerful mobile components is certainly good news, but this leak also suggests a bit of bad news as well – certainly for anyone hoping for a major redesign of the Surface Pro 8.

That’s because the photos that accompany the eBay listing for the Pro 8 show a tablet that looks almost identical to the Surface Pro 7, which itself looked a lot like its predecessors.

For many people (us included), this has meant the Surface Pro design has felt a little stale recently, and we were hoping the next version would introduce a new look and feel – similar to the Surface Pro X.

Sadly, if this leak is real, then it looks like we’re stuck with the same old design once again.

Can this leak be trusted?

So, this leak represents a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to potential Surface Pro 8 news. But how trustworthy is it?

It’s an interesting one, as we don’t often see leaks like this on eBay – usually because if people do get hold of an early version of a piece of hardware, selling it publicly is unwise. The seller is apparently based in Seattle, which is where Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters are.

It’s feasible, then, that there are people there who would have access to early Microsoft hardware. But would they risk their jobs by selling stuff on eBay?

The listing has now ended, with the ‘Surface Pro 8’ selling for $1,300 with just a single bid, so we’d recommend taking this leak with a hefty handful of salt.

The images do look pretty persuasive though, showing the ‘About’ page in Windows 10 which lists the hardware of the device, which broadly lines up with what the listing claims.

Still, we’ll hold off getting too excited (or disappointed) until Microsoft officially shows off the Surface Pro 8. Hopefully we won’t have too long to wait.

