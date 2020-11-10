At Apple's 'One More Thing' event on November 10, the company revealed the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020). This may have come as a surprise to many people, as the company had already released the MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020), a refreshed model of Apple's smallest MacBook Pro.

However, while the earlier model used Intel processors (and in the case of the base model, stuck with the now quite old 8th generation Intel CPU), the new MacBook Pro 13-inch makes use of the new 5nm M1 chip that has been custom designed by Apple itself.

The company promises that this new chip allows the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) to perform better, and run longer on battery, than its Intel-based predecessors.

Apple claims this new MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) is the world's fastest, compact pro notebook (for machine learning, at any rate), up to three times faster than Windows laptops in its class, and 2.8 times faster than the previous generation of MacBook Pro.

It is said to have a battery life of 20 hours while playing video, which would give it the longest ever battery life for a MacBook Pro.

Since this is a MacBook Pro, they've included "studio-quality" mics, as well as advanced camera ISP for the webcam, "best-in-class" security features, two thunderbolt ports with USB 4.0 support allowing you to connect to more peripherals than ever - including an XDR display.

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) will launch next week, but you can preorder it now on Apple's website, and we should be getting our hands on one for a full review to find out just how accurate some of Apple's rather bold claims are about the new hardware.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Apple's powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple's powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro When is it out? You can preorder now, with the release set for next week

You can preorder now, with the release set for next week How much will it cost? Starting at $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999

Preorders are being accepted right now for the new MacBook Pro 13-inch, with the official release set for the week of November 16. It will sell for $1,299 / £1,299 / AU$1,999 for the 256GB SSD configuration and $1,499 / £1,499 / AU$2,299 for the 512GB SSD.