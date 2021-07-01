New Call of Duty name may have just leaked

We know that Activision and Sledgehammer Games are working on a new Call of Duty game for 2021 – but so far, details have been few and far between. Now, though, we may have had a hint at the game’s title.

According to a listing spotted by notable leaker Tom Henderson on Battle.net, the next entry in the popular first-person shooter franchise could be called Call of Duty: Slipstream.

The logo associated with the listing doesn’t reveal all that much in the way of the game’s premise, but the name and typeface suggest it might be aerial-themed. Could that mean a return to World War 2, following Black Ops Cold War ’s 1980’s setting?

Call of Duty 2021 has updated on https://t.co/hsFaJ0phsm as "Call of Duty: Slipstream" with the attached logo. Looks very WW2 to me. pic.twitter.com/O35cusy2lWJune 29, 2021 See more

It’s worth noting that Call of Duty: Slipstream may simply refer to a codename or testing phase of the upcoming game, rather than an official title, but given that existing reports have already pointed towards a return to a Second World War setting, it follows that this title could be accurate.

Those same reports have, however, suggested the new game will be called Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard, with other rumors claiming it’ll take place in an “alternate timeline” where World War 2 never ended.

In any case, this is the best indicator of the game’s title so far – so there’s a good chance the next Call of Duty will be called one of either Call of Duty: Slipstream or Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard.

Next-gen action

If the former turns out to be accurate, along with the logo spotted by Henderson, we could be in for a heightened focus on aerial combat in the upcoming game, given its obvious Top Gun-esque styling.

Activision president Dan Alegre recently revealed that the next Call of Duty would be “built for [a] next-generation experience” on PS5 and Xbox Series X , and if the game does indeed take us to the skies, it would provide a great showcase for the power of these next-gen systems.

120fps, ray-tracing and the extra functionality afforded by the PS5’s DualSense controller could all represent ways to better immerse players in the realism of air combat, so we’re excited to see how the next Call of Duty improves on its predecessor, which released for last-gen consoles, too.

Alegre also confirmed that the game is on track for its customary Fall 2021 release (which is October/November, for our non-American readers) – so we may not have to wait too long to find out.