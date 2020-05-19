New Apple Watch Pride bands on sale now, and you're getting a watch face soon too

June is LGBTQ Pride month around the world, and to celebrate Apple offers a flavor of the iconic flag that can be attached to your Apple Watch and wrapped around your wrist.

Apple has released two Pride straps that work with all existing Apple Watch models. There's the standard Pride Edition Sport band that you can see above, and a new tweak to the Nike wristband design that also features the flag's colors (you can see that look below).

Both the bands are made of fluoroelastomer, which is the same material that we've seen on all other Sport bands for the Apple Watch.

You can buy the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport band for $49 / £49 / AU$79 on the Apple website. The Pride Edition Nike Sport band is also on sale from Apple now too for the same price.

The Apple Watch 5 with a Pride Edition Nike Sport band (Image credit: Apple)

If you don't want to spend money on one of these straps, Apple is giving you a free way to celebrate Pride with your smartwatch with a new watch face. You can see the design in the image at the top of this story.

That is going to be a free download to your device, and you'll be able to get it in watchOS 6.2.5. That update has begun rolling out around the world, so you should find it lands on your smartwatch soon.

That will be the main part of the update for most, but users in Saudi Arabia will now also get access to the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications as part of this update.

Back in 2018, Apple unveiled another Pride face and strap for its Apple Watch. That's no longer easily available from the company, but if you're looking for a nylon alternative you may be able to find it from some third-party sellers.