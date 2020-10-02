New Amazon Echo, Google devices and Luna: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 32

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are John McCann, TechRadar's Deputy Editor, and Gerald Lynch, Executive Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 32: Echo Show 10, Xbox buys Bethesda, Google Event and flying tech

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: with Amazon releasing a drone that flies around your home, what piece of tech would you like that flies about?

We also share our thoughts on everything announced at the Amazon event 2020, talk about the Echo Show 10 and Amazon's interesting new home security drone. We also touch on Microsoft's acquisition of Bethesda, the Google Event and share some extremely sad news from one of our sister publications.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.