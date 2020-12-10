Netflix's next big animated show is Sonic the Hedgehog – and it actually looks promising

Earlier today, Netflix teased audiences on Twitter with a first look at its next upcoming animated series: Sonic the Hedgehog.

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before sites like Polygon had already grabbed a copy of it:

“Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC. SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainHQ and @ManOfActionEnt premiering in 2022.”

For those who aren't familiar with those studios (WildBrain and Man of Action Entertainment), WildBrain was the studio behind Carmen Sandiego and The Snoopy Show while Man of Action worked on Ben 10, Marvel’s Avengers Assemble, and Mega Man: Fully Charged.

While the idea of another Sonic show could be a bit worrying considering how the first draft of the Sonic movie turned out, Carmen Sandiego was nominated for an Emmy Award in Outstanding Children's Program in 2019, so SEGA’s mascot is in pretty good hands.

Castlevania, The Witcher and now Sonic

Sonic the Hedgehog is part of Netflix’s next push in content – the lifeblood of the service that keeps the service growing year after year.

In 2020, the service spent $17.3 billion on content according to information compiled by streaming guide JustWatch, which has allowed it to secure rights to more shows and movies than nearly any other entertainment provider.

SEGA’s famous mascot will join the ranks of other video game franchises-turned-Netflix stars Castlevania and The Witcher, when it debuts on the service in 2022.