Munster vs Ulster live stream: how to watch URC rugby online from anywhere

Having endured a confidence-sapping defeat last weekend, Johann van Graan’s Munster will be looking to bounce back under the lights in Limerick this evening against an in-form Ulster team. As ever, it's a big fixture, so read on to find out how to get a Munster vs Ulster live stream and watch the United Rugby Championship online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Ulster won out 15-10 at home in the only league meeting between the sides last term, but it was Munster who had the last laugh, going on to win the title despite that defeat.

It's Munster who currently find themselves in mid-table but, with a game in hand over the away side, this clash offers a big opportunity to see them move within striking distance of their third-placed opponents.

Ulster are in rude form, though. Especially goods on the road, they shocked Leinster 10-20 in late November and claimed an impressive 23-29 victory in France against Clermont at the tail end of last year. Make sure you know how to watch a Munster vs Ulster live stream and watch the United Rugby Championship online from anywhere today.

More superb sport: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Munster vs Ulster FREE in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTE Free-to-air broadcaster RTE is showing Munster vs Ulster, which kicks off at 7.35pm on Saturday evening. You can also watch the action online via the RTÉ Player service, which can be access through your browser or via the dedicated iOS and Android apps. Coverage begins on RTÉ 2 at 7pm.

How to watch Munster vs Ulster from anywhere

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream United Rugby Championship action below. But you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border.

But we can help you get back to your preferred URC live stream in no time at all. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to watch Munster vs Ulster from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Ireland, just head to the RTE Player

How to watch Munster vs Ulster live stream in the UK

Premier Sports Premier Sports is the place to tune into for Munster vs Ulster coverage in the UK, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. Coverage begins on Premier Sports 2 at 7pm GMT. Premier Sports channels are available for £12.99 a month through Sky or Virgin Media, and there's also a streaming-only option available, Premier Player, also costing £12.99 for the full works including La Liga TV and BoxNation. If you're outside the UK and want to watch URC rugby, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

Related: how to watch a Premiership rugby live stream

Munster vs Ulster in the US, Australia and the ROW

The United Rugby Championship has launched its very own streaming service - the aptly named URC TV.

It's not available in the UK, or South Africa, but can be watched in Australia, the US, New Zealand, Canada and pretty much everywhere else (excepting Italy and countries in Sub-Saharan Africa).

For an idea of pricing, in the US it costs $24.99 for a weekend pass, while the whole season would set you back $139.99. Down Under in Australia, you'll be looking at AU$35 and AU$135 respectively.

If you're not bothered about (or not awake for) live coverage, then you can still register for free to watch match highlights. You can watch across a range of devices, including laptops, Androids, iPhone, iPad, Airplay or Chromecast.

(Image credit: Future)

How to watch URC: live stream Munster vs Ulster in South Africa

via the network's streaming service Live United Rugby Championship coverage comes courtesy of subscription service SuperSport in South Africa. The network is showing Munster vs Ulster live from 9.30pm SAST on Saturday night five minutes before kick-off, and you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch Munster vs Ulster rugby in New Zealand

Spark Sport Streaming service Spark Sport splits United Rugby Championship coverage with URC TV in New Zealand, but it's Spark that's showing Munster vs Ulster. The game kicks off at 8.35am NZDT on Sunday morning. If you're sitting on the fence about signing up, note that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's over, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes URC rugby, as well as Premier League, Champions League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch Munster vs Ulster live stream in Canada