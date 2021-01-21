Multichoice is offering 236 bursaries to South African students

MultiChoice South Africa announced that 236 students will benefit from bursaries worth R26-million for the 2021 academic year.

Students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, Broadcasting, Media, Film & Television, Human Resources, Finance, Economics, Law, Communications, UI/UX/CX Design, Consumer Insights and Advertising will be able to apply.

“We believe that investing in these fields of study is critical for the future of our industry and our country,” says MultiChoice South Africa’s CEO, Nyiko Shiburi. “We are excited to provide access to the necessary resources for these future leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs to thrive and flourish in fulfilling their highest potential.”

The company has long had a bursary programme under its upliftment initiative, this year is particularly paramount as the pandemic strengthens its grip on householders around the country.

Loss of employment and loved ones, who often are the breadwinners has left countless families vulnerable.

“Many families and households are struggling to make ends meet after either the loss of employment and in many cases, the tragic loss of loved ones and breadwinners due to COVID-19. Our 2021 bursary programme is one of our initiatives that seek to soften this blow,” Nyiko added.

The company hopes that the bursary programme will allow students the freedom of learning without the worry of a financial burden.

The bursary will essentially cover tuition, registration and accommodation fees as well as a yearly living allowance.

Terms and conditions

Applicants must be South African, registered at a recognised South African institution of higher learning for an undergraduate or post-graduate degree up to the Masters’ level. They must also meet the academic performance requirements of a 65% or higher aggregate mark in their previous year of study.

The bursaries will be awarded for the 2021 academic year only. They may be renewed, based on the availability of funds and the student’s academic performance. Applications will close on 31 January 2021.

How to apply

For more information on the MultiChoice Bursary Scheme and to apply, visit https://www.multichoice.com/careers/bursary-program/