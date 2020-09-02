MTN will now give you free Apple Music

MTN has sweetened the deal on their contracts by setting up a deal with Apple to give users free Apple Music.

Depending on the subscription plan, users will get up to six months free access to the music streaming platform.

All prepaid customers who have never used Apple Music before will get three months free access. MTN post-paid customers on MTN Sky, MTN Sky VIP and Sky Black subscription plans will get six months free.

Apple Music

Apple Music is the streaming service created by Apple which launched as an update on their previous iTunes platform.

Unlike iTunes, which was solely a music library where you paid for each song bought through a credit card transaction, Apple Music is a streaming service which has a monthly subscription.

Built as a competitor to Spotify, Apple Music has made sure it matches the vast number of songs and individualised format that is now expected of streaming services.

Users can stream 60 million songs without any adverts, or can download their favourite music for offline listening.

The app is available on all Apple products (phones, TVs, computers) and can be downloaded for Android phones, PCs, Samsung TVs and Sonos speakers.