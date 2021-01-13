MTN offering free data for those who download the COVID-19 alert app

To try and incentivise subscribers to download the government's COVId-19 app, MTN is offering 1GB of free data for every download which can be used within an hour.

Although a bit of a silly bonus, in South Africa no one can say no to free data. Also, downloading the app contributes to making everyone safer, so it's pretty much a win-win.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and the Apple AppStore. It costs nothing to download and is zero-rated so you won't even be wasting that 1-hour long gig of data on the app itself.

The second wave is currently placing South Africa into another stricter lockdown and knowing whether you've been exposed or not is crucial. The variant is considered more catching and therefore, even hanging out near people who are infectious for a short time can be a problem.

Although it is only one small initiative, downloading the app and having it live on your smartphone could be the difference between keeping your loved ones safe or infecting them without knowing.

If you have concerns about the privacy and security of the app, which doesn't track your location we promise, then read our full explanation: