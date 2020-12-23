MTN now allows you to send airtime to people in other countries

MTN are trying to connect even more of the continent. Users will be able to buy airtime for other users in different countries.
MTN users with MoMo will be able to access a new option called Global Airtime. This is where they can send airtime to a select number of countries while still being charged in Rands.
This airtime will then be reflected in the local currency for the user on the other end.
This system speaks to the interconnected nature of the world but also especially sub-saharan Africa.
Since there are a significant number of immigrants in different countries, who send money and resources back to their families, including airtime in this transaction makes a lot of sense.
Countries included
- Bangladesh
- Burundi
- Cameroon
- Democratic Republic of Congo
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Malawi
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Senegal
- Zimbabwe
How it works
MTN MoMo users can buy airtime for those with Telkom, Cell C and Vodacom as well as MTN.
Users can do this in the MoMo app or through USSD:
- Dial *151#
- Select “Airtime and bundles”
- Select the global number option
- Choose a country and operator from the available options
- Enter the recipient MSIDSN and select an airtime value
- Confirm if you accept the quote and the funds will be deducted from your MoMo wallet
- The recipient will be notified of a successful transaction by their mobile operator