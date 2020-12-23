MTN now allows you to send airtime to people in other countries

MTN are trying to connect even more of the continent. Users will be able to buy airtime for other users in different countries.

MTN users with MoMo will be able to access a new option called Global Airtime. This is where they can send airtime to a select number of countries while still being charged in Rands.

This airtime will then be reflected in the local currency for the user on the other end.

This system speaks to the interconnected nature of the world but also especially sub-saharan Africa.

Since there are a significant number of immigrants in different countries, who send money and resources back to their families, including airtime in this transaction makes a lot of sense.

Countries included

Bangladesh

Burundi

Cameroon

Democratic Republic of Congo

Ethiopia

Ghana

Malawi

Nigeria

Pakistan

Senegal

Zimbabwe

How it works

MTN MoMo users can buy airtime for those with Telkom, Cell C and Vodacom as well as MTN.

Users can do this in the MoMo app or through USSD: