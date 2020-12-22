MTN launches MoMo International Airtime

MTN have launched MoMo International Airtime, allowing users to buy airtime for someone in another country.

Users can purchase airtime through the MoMo app or by dialling *151# and using the MoMo USSD menu.

There is now a third drop down option to purchase 'Global Airtime'.

Buyers need to choose the country where the recipient resides and a selection of operators, through which airtime can be purchased, will become available. The airtime purchase will be charged in Rands from the MoMo wallet and then it will reflect in the corresponding local currency.

Currently there are only a limited number of countries this new feature applies to.

Airtime can be bought for the following countries: