MTN launches all-new MTN Arena mobile gaming platform

South African service provider MTN has launched another mobile gaming offering. MTN Arena brings the world of competitive gaming to your phone. The cherry on top is the daily, weekly and monthly mobile tournaments where players stand a chance of winning their share of R100,000 in prize money each month.

MTN Arena is available on MTN Play, the service provider’s portal for gaming, music and video. MTN Arena makes access to tournaments for games such as X-Wing

fighter, Star Wars Rebels Special Ops, Spiderman Mysterio Rush and Angry

Flappy Wings, quick and easy.





How MTN Arena happened

MTN Area is the result of a partnership with Australian-based Emerge Gaming, an

online e-gaming, casual gaming competition and tournament platform

specialist.

MTN Arena is a dynamic, image-rich offering with user-friendly features and functionality, including for prize pay-outs, which will be facilitated through MTN's mobile money app - MoMo - for quick, hassle-free pay-outs to winners.





Availability

MTN Arena is available on all iOS and Android-enabled mobile devices, tablets and desktops at only R3 per/day, and will feature daily, weekly, monthly and weekend leaderboard tournaments with a guaranteed R100 000 in monthly prizes. Players can sign up at Arena.MTN.co.za



