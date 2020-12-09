MTN incentivises new app download with free 1GB of data

MTN have revamped their app with much appreciated improvements. Now they're trying to entice users to download their new creation with free data.

The service provider is offering 1GB of data for free to those who download before December 31.

You simply download the app from your app store of choice and register yourself on the service.

What's new?

The first big improvement is that the app is zero rated, which means it's free to use and won't gobble up data every time you're checking something or trying to buy more.

The app will also be home to exclusive deals for MTN users and a one-stop-shop for all bills, balances and checks that you need.