MTN condemns the spread of 5G conspiracy theories

MTN are working hard to combat misinformation in South Africa. Currently, a conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 and 5G, which is unfounded, is impacting the telecommunication industry.

In KwaZulu-Natal, three cellphone towers were destroyed because of the same conspiracy theory that 5G is linked to the emergence of COVID-19.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams condemned the burning at the time and MTN are now also taking a stand.

'MTN continues to work to raise awareness of the fact that there is no reliable scientific evidence of any link between 5G and COVID-19 and we remain focused on our efforts to combat the pandemic and support customers and society in these uncertain times,' said the network in a statement.

MTN explained that 5G mobile technology has endured extensive research which found that it has no negative impact on the environment or people.

'This fact has been confirmed by leading global experts, independent professional groups and public health agencies, including the World Health Organization. The United Nations’ International Telecommunication Union (ITU) says there is no scientific basis for the statements that link 5G to COVID-19. The International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) says that claims that exposure to the electromagnetic fields generated by 5G devices can cause COVID-19 are “not supported by any evidence”,' the statement continued.

MTN said it will continue to address the challenges that arise from the disruption of economic activity.

'We continue to prioritise people, customers and communities, as well as looking after our network and our business. We remain driven to deliver on our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The rollout of 5G into the future is key to our work to bring more people into the digital world and allow Africa to reap the benefits of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as the technology offers extensive network capacity; ultra-high-speed mobile connectivity; ultra-low latency as well as massive Internet-of-Things capabilities,' the statement concluded.