MTN brings out eSIM for select smartphones

MTN has added support for the eSIM among a range of iPhones and Samsung smartphones.

This isn't the first launch of an eSIM by the company, as they brought out support for it last year with the Samsung Galaxy Watch trial. Rather this is an expansion with the inclusion of eight Samsung phones and seven iPhones.

Selected Apple watches will also be included from December 15.

The inclusion of these eSIMs will allow people to hold multiple profiles on a single device. They can easily switch between them without needing a smartphone that can hold multiple SIM cards.

You can also sync with smartwatches which have this feature built-in. This means you don't always have to have your smartwatch around to access the features which require WiFI or 4G.

Smartphones included in launch