Trending

MR Yum gives South Africans an even easier way to order food

By

Ordering food has never been so effortless

Mr Yum
(Image credit: Mr Yum)

Contactless services are the future and business are jumping on the bandwagon at a rapid rate. 

Mr Yum SA launched their QR code mobile table-ordering app in South Africa in December and it makes eating our, or in, even more enjoyable. 

The app essentially acts as a digital menu, allowing South Africans to explore a menu, then order and pay directly through their phone. 

Mr Yum spearheaded this technology in Australia and New Zealand for over two years. 

A group of South African entrepreneurs brought the idea into South Africa as a way to help restaurants be accessible and profitable. 

Through the use of a QR code, users can access a menu without the fuss of downloading an app or signing up to anything.

Food is ordered and paid for immediately, so as to limit contact with patron and waitron. 

Perks 

  • 100% web based, no app
  • Visual menus 
  • Language translations 
  • Dietary filtering for vegetarian, vegan, GF
  • Ingredient definition pop-ups 
  • No user accounts required 
  • Restaurants have no sign-up costs, fixed costs or lock-in contracts
  • Mr Yum takes a transaction fee of 4.9% 
  • There are volume and group discounts available, these include payment gateway fee, free point-of-sale integrations, staff training and unlimited customer support.

Availability

Currently Mr Yum is only available in Cape Town. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.

See more news