MR Yum gives South Africans an even easier way to order food

Contactless services are the future and business are jumping on the bandwagon at a rapid rate.

Mr Yum SA launched their QR code mobile table-ordering app in South Africa in December and it makes eating our, or in, even more enjoyable.

The app essentially acts as a digital menu, allowing South Africans to explore a menu, then order and pay directly through their phone.

Mr Yum spearheaded this technology in Australia and New Zealand for over two years.

A group of South African entrepreneurs brought the idea into South Africa as a way to help restaurants be accessible and profitable.

Through the use of a QR code, users can access a menu without the fuss of downloading an app or signing up to anything.

Food is ordered and paid for immediately, so as to limit contact with patron and waitron.

Perks

100% web based, no app

Visual menus

Language translations

Dietary filtering for vegetarian, vegan, GF

Ingredient definition pop-ups

No user accounts required

Restaurants have no sign-up costs, fixed costs or lock-in contracts

Mr Yum takes a transaction fee of 4.9%

There are volume and group discounts available, these include payment gateway fee, free point-of-sale integrations, staff training and unlimited customer support.

Availability

Currently Mr Yum is only available in Cape Town. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.