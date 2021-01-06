MR Yum gives South Africans an even easier way to order food

Contactless services are the future and business are jumping on the bandwagon at a rapid rate.
Mr Yum SA launched their QR code mobile table-ordering app in South Africa in December and it makes eating our, or in, even more enjoyable.
The app essentially acts as a digital menu, allowing South Africans to explore a menu, then order and pay directly through their phone.
Mr Yum spearheaded this technology in Australia and New Zealand for over two years.
A group of South African entrepreneurs brought the idea into South Africa as a way to help restaurants be accessible and profitable.
Through the use of a QR code, users can access a menu without the fuss of downloading an app or signing up to anything.
Food is ordered and paid for immediately, so as to limit contact with patron and waitron.
Perks
- 100% web based, no app
- Visual menus
- Language translations
- Dietary filtering for vegetarian, vegan, GF
- Ingredient definition pop-ups
- No user accounts required
- Restaurants have no sign-up costs, fixed costs or lock-in contracts
- Mr Yum takes a transaction fee of 4.9%
- There are volume and group discounts available, these include payment gateway fee, free point-of-sale integrations, staff training and unlimited customer support.
Availability
Currently Mr Yum is only available in Cape Town. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.