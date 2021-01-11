Mpumalanga sites down after officials spent R13-million for telecoms, with no results

A dodgy contract ends with 76 Mpumalanga provincial government sites down as they aren't connected to any telecommunications services.

In a report by the City Press, ABT Telecoms was awarded a R13-million tender to provide these services but they never arrived.

The issue grows even more concerning as ABT Telecoms has no official website and is the small amount of information on them in the Dun and Bradstreet Business Directory explains that their offices are found in Steyn City in Gauteng. However, the entry also notes the company as a real estate business rather than telecoms.

This is also not the first irregular tender given to the company, previously City Press reported that.

76 were left without despite the provider, ABT Telecoms, receiving R13 million to deliver these services. Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane’s office was investigating the allegedly irregular R265.3-million tender awarded to them.

The previous telecoms providers contract had expired in October, but hospitals, clinics, and police stations were left without telecoms services.

The appointment of this tender has come under investigation previously.