Motorola’s Android 11 update plans include lots of phones and lots of omissions

The Motorola Edge Plus is likely to be one of the first Moto phones to get Android 11

Motorola has now released a list of all the phones that it plans to update to Android 11, and there’s a lot on it, including the Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Razr 2020, Moto G 5G Plus, and much of the Motorola One and Moto G9 range.

However, there are also a lot of absent handsets, with every included model having launched in the last two years. That means if you have a phone from 2018 or even some handsets from early 2019 such as the Moto G7, you won’t be getting Android 11.

That’s perhaps not super surprising, as many manufacturers only deliver two years of updates to their phones, but with some companies offering more – for example Samsung, which now promises three years of updates on many handsets – it could still be a disappointment.

In any case, the full list of Motorola phones set to get Android 11 is as follows:

What we don’t know yet is exactly how soon these phones will get Android 11, but it sounds like you could be waiting a while, as in its blog post, Motorola says that the update “is expected to roll out on these Motorola smartphones starting in the coming months, pending partner support.”

If we had to guess though we’d assume the newer, higher profile and more expensive handsets would get Android 11 first, meaning for example that the Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge Plus could be among the first in line.

It’s worth noting also that while the Motorola One Action will get Android 11 in Europe, it won’t do so in the US or Canada, as it’s not using the Android One platform in those countries.

