Motorola Razr 2020 could have a bigger battery and faster charging than the original

The Razr 2019 (above) has a small battery, but the next model's could be bigger

We’re expecting Motorola to unveil its next foldable phone – likely dubbed either the Motorola Razr 2020 or Motorola Razr 2 – on September 9, but we haven't seen much in the way of leaks or rumors yet. That could be changing though, as we've now heard that the phone's battery and charging speed could both get an upgrade.

That’s based on a TUV Rheinland certification for a phone with a model number linked to the Motorola Razr 2020, spotted by RootMyGalaxy. TUV Rheinland is a certification and testing company, which among other things assesses whether products meet safety standards, so it’s not surprising that it would have data on a phone before its launch.

The certification in this case mentions two batteries, which have a combined rated capacity of 2,633mAh. A foldable phone having two batteries isn’t unusual, and the combined capacity here is slightly higher than the 2,510mAh of the Motorola Razr 2019.

Faster as well as bigger

The listing also mentions 18W charging, which would be slightly up on the 15W charging offered by the original foldable.

Neither of those things are big upgrades, but they're in line with the few other rumors we’ve heard about the phone, suggesting that it'll be a modest upgrade on its predecessor, with either the same size 6.2-inch screen or a slightly larger 6.7-inch one (depending on which sources you believe), with 48MP and 20MP cameras on the back, and 5G-enabled.

Design-wise, the phone is rumored to have a similar clamshell look to the original Motorola Razr, albeit with some refinements. If the Motorola Razr 2020 really is landing on September 9 then we’ll know all about it soon, and TechRadar will be sure to cover the announcement, so check back then for all the details.

Get the best of TechRadar in your inbox every day: sign up for our newsletter

Via GSMArena