Moto G9 Power has a bigger battery than any other smartphone you'd buy

Some of the longest-lasting smartphones have 5,000mAh batteries, and that's generally the biggest you'll see in a smartphone, but Motorola just went and blew that upper limit with the launch of the new Moto G9 Power.

The Moto G9 Power is the third smartphone launched in the company's Moto G9 line, and as with the G8 Power and G7 Power before it, it's named for its long-lasting battery - but while those devices had 5,000mAh power packs, the Moto G9 Power has pushed the limits with a huge 6,000mAh unit.

What you need to know about the Moto G9 series

These are the best Motorola phones

And these are the best cheap phones

That'll likely guarantee the phone lasts for absolutely ages between charges (though it could result in a heavier weight for the device).

The only other phones with batteries this big are rugged smartphones, designed to be sturdy and long-lasting in demanding conditions. But they're not exactly designed for everyday users, while the Moto G9 Power is, which is why we say it has the biggest battery in a smartphone you'd consider buying.

A massive power pack isn't the only thing the Moto G9 Power brings to affordable phones though, which the device certainly is, judging by its €200 (roughly $230, £180, AU$330) price. Let's look at the specs now.

Moto G9 Power-ful phone

The Moto G9 Power has a 6.8-inch HD+ display - Motorola hasn't stated a refresh rate, so we're going to assume it's at the 'standard' 60Hz. This screen is broken up by a cut-out in the top left for the front-facing camera.

That selfie snapper has a 16MP resolution, and there are three cameras on the back consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 main, 2MP f/2.4 macro, and 2MP f/2.4 depth-sensing snapper. That's a super-high-res main camera for a budget phone.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which might not return snappy processing speeds but it's normal for the price. There's 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can expand the latter up to 512GB with a microSD card. There's no 5G here, but then there isn't in any current member of the G9 range.

As stated, the battery here has a whopping 6,000mAh capacity, and Motorola suggests it will last you up to 60 hours of use, though that's something we'll be sure to test out for our full review. Charging is 20W though, which isn't overly fast, so it might take quite a while to power the device up to full.

We'll be sure to test out the phone in full when we can to bring you a full review. If the Moto G8 series is to be taken as an example, we might also see a Moto G9 Power Lite soon, bringing a huge battery at an even lower price, so keep your fingers crossed for that too.