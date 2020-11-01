Moto G 5G leaks suggest another budget 5G Motorola handset is on the way

We've seen the Moto G 5G Plus already this year (called the Motorola One 5G in the US), and if the rumors are correct then the standard Moto G 5G is going to be the next affordable 5G phone to arrive from Motorola.

As per information obtained by XDA Developers and an image posted to Slashleaks, the handset is going to come running the brand new mid-range Snapdragon 750G chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board.

Further information revealed on Twitter points to a 6.66-inch display running at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, plus a 5,000 mAh battery. As the name suggests, this looks like being a slightly less powerful version of the Moto G 5G Plus.

The display is said to run at the standard 60Hz refresh rate, though there's no word yet whether it uses LCD or OLED technology. The Moto G 5G Plus has a 6.7-inch, 2520 x 1080 pixel LCD display, with a faster 90Hz refresh rate.

Around the back there are reportedly three cameras: a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front-facing camera, that's apparently going to be a single 16MP selfie camera.

Also included in the leaked specs is a mention of a dedicated Google Assistant button, which is something we saw on the Moto G 5G Plus smartphone – a button that we found was a bit too easy to accidentally push.

There's no word yet on when we might see the Moto G 5G appear, though a launch doesn't appear to be too far off. Motorola has previously been happy to push out multiple handsets in a short space of time, so it might show up before the end of 2021.

Another budget phone with 5G on board would certainly be welcome: at the moment, phones with the next-gen connectivity on board tend to cost significantly more, but that will change over time as the technology becomes adopted more widely.