New Mortal Kombat movie gets an April 2021 release date

The Mortal Kombat 2021 movie has a new release date, and it's the fresh poster that is clueing us in on when you can watch it and where you'll see it first.

April 16, 2021 is when you'll be able to stream or go see the new Mortal Kombat film, according to the movie poster tweeted out by the official MK movie Twitter account.

On April 16, Mortal Kombat enters the arena. Coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/mjB8DRhyYMDecember 14, 2020

The live-action Mortal Kombat movie reboot was supposed to release in 2020, but it's been pushed back several times due to the ongoing pandemic. Earlier this month, Warner Bros made the surprise announcement that 17 of its movies would release in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

