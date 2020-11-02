More Oppo phones coming to South Africa: A53S and A15

Oppo made its way into South Africa for the first time one month ago, announcing that it will be bringing out three phones this year.

The Chinese manufacturer has already launched its A72 at the beginning of October and now its following up a month later with the A15 and A53S.

These are Oppo's mid-range offerings as the company only plans on bringing out its flagship phones next year.

A53S

The A53S is designed to bring premium features to a broader customer base. Faster and smoother, it was designed with messaging and watching Netflix in mind.

The generous 6.5-inch HD+ screen, is the perfect size for watching series in bed. It also has eye protection so you can view what's going on no matter the lighting.

The 5000mAh battery can get you through the day until the evening on just a single charge. It also has a fast charge so you can boost quickly.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon octa-core 460 processor, it offers impressive power. The 128 GB is generous but can also be expanded to 256GB through a 3-Card Slot.

This is the first to come with Oppo's RAM+ Memory Optimization, an industry-leading anti-lagging algorithm that’s being introduced on A53s for the first time.

It has a 16MP Front Camera with Intelligent Beautification algorithms for flawless selfies. It has a 13MP AI Triple Camera on the rear, including a 13MP Main camera, a 2MP Depth camera and a 2MP macro camera.

A15

The A15 is a slightly small downgrade from the A53s comes with a 6.52-inch waterdrop screen with a large 89% screen-to-body ratio great for watching videos and playing games.

It runs on a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor which is good if you're not looking for something with above ordinary power.

The AI brightness adjusts as it learns your luminosity preferences so you don't have to keep changing it.

You can trust your battery to last all day with the impressive 4230mAh large battery.

The phone has a reasonable 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. This is a bit small but those who need can expand to 256GB with the added memory slots.

The AI triple camera means you have everything you need to take photos on the go. There is the 3MP Main Camera, or capture close-up shots as close as 4cm with the 2MP Macro Lens and a 2MP Depth Camera. The 5MP Front Camera has AI Beautification to make sure your selfies are great every time.

Price and availability

Both phones will be available from November 7.

The A53S will come in Fancy Blue and Electric Black. It is priced at R4,999 cash or R299pm on a 24-month contract at Vodacom Stores, Foschini, Cellucity, 4U, Chatz, Hi, Game and their respective online stores.

The A15 comes in Mystery Blue and Dynamic Black and is priced at R2,999 cash or R199pm on a 24-month contract at Vodacom Stores, Foschini, Cellucity, 4U, Chatz, Hi, Game and their respective online stores.