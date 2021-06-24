More Dying Light 2 details are coming next week

Techland has announced the date of its next Dying 2 Know stream, where it will reveal further details on the upcoming Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

TechRadar received a mysterious envelope from the developer, with a black card inside revealing that episode 2 of Dying to Know will take place on July 1.

The card doesn't mention what details the developer plans to share during the stream but we're hoping to get a closer look at Dying Light 2's combat and new adversaries, The City's various regions and more details on the Factions that are vying for control.

What happened last time?

The first Dying 2 Know episode gave us a host of details on Dying Light 2. We found out more about the survival horror's story, new protagonist Aiden, how player's choices will have consequences on the world around them and - most importantly - that Dying Light 2 will release on December 7, 2021.

We're hoping this next episode will prove as fruitful. Given that the first episode primarily focused on updating players on the development of the highly-anticipated sequel, following over a year's radio silence from developer Techland, and what the key new features we can expect from Dying Light 2 are, we're hoping the next episode provides more of a deep dive into some of these features.

Make sure to tune in for episode 2 of Dying 2 Know on July 1 at 8pm BST/ 12pm PT / 3pm ET (or July 2 at 5am AEST). The stream will be available to watch on Twitch.