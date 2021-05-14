More discontinued Nikon lenses signal the end for its beginner DSLRs

Several Nikon F-mount lenses appear to be on the discontinued chopping block, signaling a possible end to some classic DSLR camera glass – and maybe Nikon’s beginner DSLR cameras.

As spotted by Nikon Rumors, seven F-mount lenses are listed as ‘old product’ on Nikon Japan’s website or appear in the discontinued section. The lenses are also listed as out of stock by some US and UK distributors, meaning they’re now tough to find new.

Most of the lenses are at least five years old, with many going as far back as 2010, so it’s not hugely surprising news given the shrinking demand for DSLRs. But a couple of the lenses, including the AF-P DX NIKKOR 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR, are affordable companions for cameras like the Nikon D3500.

The D3500 and D5600 themselves have both been listed as “old products” on the Nikon Japan website, so the discontinuation of some of their stalwart lenses is perhaps to be expected. But for fans of cameras with optical viewfinders, it is another example of the rapid shift from DSLRs to mirrorless cameras.

The news follows similar reports last month that Canon had discontinued several EF lenses for its DSLRs. And it seems likely that news like this will continue, as brands like Nikon and Canon shift their focus away from their legacy systems towards their Z-mount and RF-mount lineups.

Which lenses are being discontinued?

At the time of writing we were still able to find some of the lenses below available on the official Nikon websites for the UK and US.

We don’t know how quickly this will change, but if the Nikon Rumors prediction is correct, it seems likely that these lenses will become trickier to buy new.

AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR – UK: Out of stock, US: Backorder

– UK: Out of stock, US: Backorder AF-S Nikkor 16-35mm f/4G ED VR – UK: In stock, US: In stock

– UK: In stock, US: In stock AF-S Nikkor 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR – UK: In stock, US: Backorder

– UK: In stock, US: Backorder AF-S Nikkor 200mm f/2G ED VR II – UK: Out of stock, US: In stock

– UK: Out of stock, US: In stock AF-S DX Nikkor 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR – UK: In stock, US: Backorder

– UK: In stock, US: Backorder AF-S DX Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR – UK: In stock, US: Backorder

– UK: In stock, US: Backorder AF-S DX Micro Nikkor 85mm f/3.5G ED VR – UK: Out of stock, US: Backorder

While some of the entries, like the popular AF-S DX Nikkor 16-80mm f/2.8-4E ED VR, might come as a surprise, it doesn’t mean an immediate end for Nikon’s DX or FX format DSLRs.

Right now, there are still over 50 lenses in stock for those cameras in the UK and US. And even for officially discontinued lenses, there will likely be enough stock available in third-party stores (and in the second-hand market) to satisfy demand.

But the trend is clear. While DSLRs and their lenses remain the cheapest way to get a camera with a viewfinder, the newest lenses (with the latest autofocus tech) will be available for mirrorless cameras, which are clearly now the focus for Nikon and Canon.

If we hear of any more Nikon DSLR lenses being discontinued, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.