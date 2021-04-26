Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in SA - flip-over touchscreen convenience

Whatever you’re looking for in a hybrid laptop, you’ll find something in our collection of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

The so-called convertible laptop remains a great solution for mobile workers who are also media mavens. Not only do you gain the benefits of a touchscreen, but your 2-in-1 convertible also works well for consuming media and sharing media.

Watching movies or sharing your screen both go better with this transforming capability which allows you to place the screen flat on the counter or make in inverted V or "tent" shape for watching movies without the keyboard in the foreground.

Lenovo pioneered this format; it's Lenovo Yoga 9i is the newest addition to our list. But the convertible format was perfected in the HP Spectre x360 and the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, both on this list

Here are the best convertible laptops available in South Africa.

Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops at a glance

HP Elite Dragonfly HP Spectre x360 Lenovo Yoga 9i Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Acer Spin 5 Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 HP Envy x360 13 (2019) Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga C940 Lenovo Ideapad C340

The HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. (Image credit: HP)

1. HP Elite Dragonfly For the traveling professional Specifications CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.3" diagonal Full HD touch display – Full HD touch Sure View display Storage: 256 GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impeccable design + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Pretty expensive

As far as 2-in-1 laptops go, the HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. It’s also one of the most beautiful business laptops we've tested in a long time, touting a thin and light design – complete with incredible speakers, a sublime keyboard and the optional 550 nit 4K display – that’s absolutely hard to contend with. This hybrid gets our coveted five-star rating, which already says a lot as we don’t give that out lightly. And, did we mention it also boasts an excellent battery life, which gets you a long way when working on-the-go?

Read the full review: HP Elite Dragonfly

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance. (Image credit: HP)

2. HP Spectre x360 HP’s flagship 2-in-1 gets a 2020 refresh Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch – 13.3" diagonal 4K (3840 x 2160) UWVA BrightView micro-edge AMOLED multitouch Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Prime Low Stock View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Stylish and high-quality finish + Great all-around performance + Built-in security features are useful Reasons to avoid - Battery life takes a hit - Can run hot at times

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2020)

(Image credit: Lenovo)

3. Lenovo Yoga 9i Powerful, stylish 2-in-1 that can go the distance Specifications CPU : 11th Generation Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: up to 16 GB LPDDR4X Screen: 14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, glossy with Dolby Vision – 14.0" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, glossy, touchscreen, HDR 400 Storage: up to 1 TB PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Outstanding battery life + Garaged stylus Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you want a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop that will keep going long after its rivals have given up, the Intel Evo-certified Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best 2-in-1 laptop for you. The price of entry here isn’t what you would categorize as cheap, but given the power, battery life, and premium features like the rechargeable Lenovo Active Pen and its reasonably-quick pen charging dock built-in on the laptop, it’s actually quite reasonably priced. This means that you’re getting a lot of value for paying just a bit more.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga 9i

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). (Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019) Giving the 13-inch MacBook Pro a run for its money Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD – Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 4GB – 16GB Screen: 13.4" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare – 13.4" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflecitve Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Dell Reasons to buy + Stunning, extremely portable design + Great performance + Gorgeous, responsive screen Reasons to avoid - Battery life is just ok - Only decent sound - Lid hard to open

You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Design-wise, not only is it incredibly compact and lightweight, but it also boasts that gorgeous responsive display, stunning woven design and delightful to use keyboard. But, it’s more than just looks. It’s pretty impressive as well when it comes to performance, thanks to its 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 with more than enough power, a lot of versatility and a stunning design to boot, you’ll be crazy not to get this.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)

(Image credit: Acer)

5. Acer Spin 5 A fantastic 2-in-1 laptop Specifications CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.5" (2256 x 1504) 3:2 touchscreen display Storage: 256GB – 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Fantastic battery life + 3:2 display perfect for note-taking + Feature rich stylus included Reasons to avoid - 3:2 display not ideal for 16:9 video - Bloatware includes desktop pop-up ads

A great feature set definitely adds a lot of value, and if you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops, that’s one thing to keep an eye out for. It’s that combined with its affordability that makes the Acer Spin 5 (2020) a terrific candidate. This 2-in-1 laptop isn’t just versatile due to its form factors and fantastic battery life. It also comes with a 3:2 display and a feature-rich stylus that together give it that extra advantage for students and professional over its rivals: an easy and seamless note-taking experience. If you’re one of those folks who have a contempt for typing up notes in class, this old-school approach might just seal the deal.

Read the full review: Acer Spin 5 (2020)

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops. (Image credit: Dell)

6. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 A convertible that doesn’t compromise Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL (4GB HMB2) RAM: 8GB – 16GB Storage: 128GB – 512GB PCIe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Impressive power + Ultra-thin design Reasons to avoid - Kind of expensive

Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

(Image credit: HP)

7. HP Envy x360 13 (2019) Useful updates on a proven and well-liked convertible Specifications CPU: 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus RAM: 8GB - 16GB Screen: 13.3" diagonal Full HD touch display Storage: 1 TB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Delightful build quality + Great battery life + Generous storage Reasons to avoid - AMD CPUs now preferred - No HMDI out

Although the Envy is the more affordable verson of HP Spectre convertible, it shares a lot of its strengths like truly superb build quality thanks to the all-metal chassis and aluminium skin, silky smooth hinges and a nice rigid feel. It has all the usual refinements you would expect from a PC in this price range like a glossy colour-rich touchscreen, generous 1TB SSD and the latest Intel i7 CPU.

It's got slightly thinner screen bezels than last year's model, and it retains all its virtues including its beautiful lines and sandblasted finish than feels superb in hand. The whole package is topped off with excellent battery life of more than 10 hours in our rigorous tests.

We're also delighted than it comes with a stylus bundled in the box, for those that indulge in screen scribbling.

Read the full review: HP Envy x360 13 (2020)

(Image credit: Asus)

8. Asus ZenBook Flip 15 Brilliant larger display for the number cruncher Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7 Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q RAM: 16GB Screen: 15.6" 4K (3840x2160) LED-backlit Storage: 512GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Superb 4K screen + Tough build Reasons to avoid - Somewhat heavy - Cramped keyboard

Weighing in at nearly 2kg its a little on the heavy side for a 2-in-1, and its s solid build but it is still quite manageable in one hand. The standout feature is a brilliant and spacious 15-inch screen which tops out at 4K, and its enhanced by thin bezels all round. That's driven by Nvidia's gaming grade GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but it's a low grade gaming laptop at best. One of Asus' gimmicks is a number pad concealed beneath the trackpad, but it does work, especially if you're big on spreadsheets and other number work. Despite not having a nunber pad we still found the keyboard a little cramped.

Read the full review: Asus ZenBook Flip 15

(Image credit: Dell)

9. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 A step up for Inspiron Specifications CPU: 10th Generation Intel Core i5 – i7 Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics RAM: 8GB – 16GB Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) – 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) Truelife Touch Narrow Border WVA Display with Active Pen support Storage: Intel Optane Memory H10 32 GB with 512 GB Solid-State Storage – 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Highly versatile + Premium design Reasons to avoid - Quirky display

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a versatile 2-in-1 with a lot going for it under the hood. This premium laptop is more than just about its premium design; it also has high-end internals to compete with the likes of the more powerful Dell XPS 13. Rounding that out is a 4K display, and a clever stylus slot that makes us wonder whether they actually beat Microsoft to the idea. Granted, the display is a bit of a battery drain, and the speakers impressive, but this is still among the best 2-in-1 laptops out there.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

(Image credit: Lenovo)

6. Lenovo Yoga C940 The Lenovo Yoga is back and it means business Specifications CPU: up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: up to 16GB Screen: 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, 400 nits –14" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, HDR 400, 500 nits Storage: up to 2TB SSD PCIe TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime Low Stock View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent design + Great performance + Comfy keyboard Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Battery life

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a stunning laptop. It’s clear Lenovo spared no expense in its design, making a gorgeous looking portable. But, it also comes with plenty of power under the hood. Rounding the experience is a comfortable keyboard, a rotating soundbar with 2 additional speakers, touch pen as well as a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter. While it’s not a perfect computer – the battery life is not quite up to par – it more than holds its own against the competition, with Lenovo offering a stylish and powerful Ultrabook that’s perfect for any digital nomad.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C940

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Lenovo Ideapad C340 Best budget buy Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 Graphics: Integrated GFX RAM: 4GB Screen: 14-inch, 1,920X1080 display Storage: : 256GB SSD TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Decent performance Reasons to avoid - Battery life is a tad short

The Lenovo IdeaPad C340 is a good laptop for students, for work and light productivity duties, or indeed everyday computing. It is best suited for those who want the flexibility of a convertible married with a decent amount of power, without stretching the budget.

AMD’s Ryzen CPU falls a bit shorter in the battery longevity stakes. Overall, though, this could be a good choice of notebook for 2-in-1 fans. Ports options on the machine include a USB 3.0, a Type-C port, an HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.