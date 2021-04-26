Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops in SA - flip-over touchscreen convenience

The so-called convertible laptop remains a great solution for mobile workers who are also media mavens. Not only do you gain the benefits of a touchscreen, but your 2-in-1 convertible also works well for consuming media and sharing media.
Watching movies or sharing your screen both go better with this transforming capability which allows you to place the screen flat on the counter or make in inverted V or "tent" shape for watching movies without the keyboard in the foreground.
Lenovo pioneered this format; it's Lenovo Yoga 9i is the newest addition to our list. But the convertible format was perfected in the HP Spectre x360 and the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1, both on this list
Here are the best convertible laptops available in South Africa.
Best 2-in-1 convertible laptops at a glance
- HP Elite Dragonfly
- HP Spectre x360
- Lenovo Yoga 9i
- Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019)
- Acer Spin 5
- Dell XPS 15 2-in-1
- HP Envy x360 13 (2019)
- Asus ZenBook Flip 15
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1
- Lenovo Yoga C940
- Lenovo Ideapad C340
As far as 2-in-1 laptops go, the HP Elite Dragonfly tops our list with its combination of portability and power. It’s also one of the most beautiful business laptops we've tested in a long time, touting a thin and light design – complete with incredible speakers, a sublime keyboard and the optional 550 nit 4K display – that’s absolutely hard to contend with. This hybrid gets our coveted five-star rating, which already says a lot as we don’t give that out lightly. And, did we mention it also boasts an excellent battery life, which gets you a long way when working on-the-go?
HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.
If you want a high-performance 2-in-1 laptop that will keep going long after its rivals have given up, the Intel Evo-certified Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best 2-in-1 laptop for you. The price of entry here isn’t what you would categorize as cheap, but given the power, battery life, and premium features like the rechargeable Lenovo Active Pen and its reasonably-quick pen charging dock built-in on the laptop, it’s actually quite reasonably priced. This means that you’re getting a lot of value for paying just a bit more.
You’ll be hard-pressed to find fault in the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2019). Design-wise, not only is it incredibly compact and lightweight, but it also boasts that gorgeous responsive display, stunning woven design and delightful to use keyboard. But, it’s more than just looks. It’s pretty impressive as well when it comes to performance, thanks to its 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. If you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 with more than enough power, a lot of versatility and a stunning design to boot, you’ll be crazy not to get this.
A great feature set definitely adds a lot of value, and if you’re looking for the best 2-in-1 laptops, that’s one thing to keep an eye out for. It’s that combined with its affordability that makes the Acer Spin 5 (2020) a terrific candidate. This 2-in-1 laptop isn’t just versatile due to its form factors and fantastic battery life. It also comes with a 3:2 display and a feature-rich stylus that together give it that extra advantage for students and professional over its rivals: an easy and seamless note-taking experience. If you’re one of those folks who have a contempt for typing up notes in class, this old-school approach might just seal the deal.
Are you in the market for one of the best 2 in 1 laptops which can provide solid performance and serious horsepower? Well, you’ll find it in the Dell XPS 15, which incidentally also gets our vote as one of the best Ultrabooks you can buy today. This 2-in-1 is possibly among the most coveted 2-in-1 laptops – with discrete class Radeon RX Vega graphics to boot. With it, you get a spectacular convertible that doesn’t sacrifice sheer power. So, while it comes with a price tag that’s a bit on the high end, it’s also completely worth breaking open the piggy bank.
Although the Envy is the more affordable verson of HP Spectre convertible, it shares a lot of its strengths like truly superb build quality thanks to the all-metal chassis and aluminium skin, silky smooth hinges and a nice rigid feel. It has all the usual refinements you would expect from a PC in this price range like a glossy colour-rich touchscreen, generous 1TB SSD and the latest Intel i7 CPU.
It's got slightly thinner screen bezels than last year's model, and it retains all its virtues including its beautiful lines and sandblasted finish than feels superb in hand. The whole package is topped off with excellent battery life of more than 10 hours in our rigorous tests.
We're also delighted than it comes with a stylus bundled in the box, for those that indulge in screen scribbling.
Weighing in at nearly 2kg its a little on the heavy side for a 2-in-1, and its s solid build but it is still quite manageable in one hand. The standout feature is a brilliant and spacious 15-inch screen which tops out at 4K, and its enhanced by thin bezels all round. That's driven by Nvidia's gaming grade GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, but it's a low grade gaming laptop at best. One of Asus' gimmicks is a number pad concealed beneath the trackpad, but it does work, especially if you're big on spreadsheets and other number work. Despite not having a nunber pad we still found the keyboard a little cramped.
The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is a versatile 2-in-1 with a lot going for it under the hood. This premium laptop is more than just about its premium design; it also has high-end internals to compete with the likes of the more powerful Dell XPS 13. Rounding that out is a 4K display, and a clever stylus slot that makes us wonder whether they actually beat Microsoft to the idea. Granted, the display is a bit of a battery drain, and the speakers impressive, but this is still among the best 2-in-1 laptops out there.
The Lenovo Yoga C940 is a stunning laptop. It’s clear Lenovo spared no expense in its design, making a gorgeous looking portable. But, it also comes with plenty of power under the hood. Rounding the experience is a comfortable keyboard, a rotating soundbar with 2 additional speakers, touch pen as well as a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter. While it’s not a perfect computer – the battery life is not quite up to par – it more than holds its own against the competition, with Lenovo offering a stylish and powerful Ultrabook that’s perfect for any digital nomad.
The Lenovo IdeaPad C340 is a good laptop for students, for work and light productivity duties, or indeed everyday computing. It is best suited for those who want the flexibility of a convertible married with a decent amount of power, without stretching the budget.
AMD’s Ryzen CPU falls a bit shorter in the battery longevity stakes. Overall, though, this could be a good choice of notebook for 2-in-1 fans. Ports options on the machine include a USB 3.0, a Type-C port, an HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.
Lenovo IdeaPad C340 – should I buy one?